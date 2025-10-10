Pyxis Oncology Appoints Alex Kane as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

BOSTON, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced the appointment of Alex Kane, MBA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets, effective immediately.

Mr. Kane brings 20 years of experience and a proven track record in investor relations, strategic communications, and equity capital markets across the life sciences sector. He joins Pyxis Oncology from Guggenheim Securities, where he served as Vice President of Equity Capital Markets, advising biotechnology clients on financing strategies and equity transactions.

Previously, Mr. Kane held senior investor relations and communications roles at Praxis Precision Medicines and PTC Therapeutics, successfully managing IPOs, secondary offerings, and long-term investor engagement. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at W2O Group, NASDAQ, and Thomson Reuters, where he advised public and private life sciences companies on capital markets strategy, investor targeting, and corporate positioning.

Mr. Kane earned his MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from the NYU Stern School of Business and his BA in International Political Economy from Colorado College.

“Alex brings deep expertise in both investor relations and capital markets, and he is highly regarded for his ability to effectively communicate value-creation opportunities to the investment community,” said Lara S. Sullivan, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Pyxis Oncology. “His insights and strong relationships will be critical as Pyxis Oncology advances MICVO’s clinical programs and prepares for upcoming milestones.”

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on defeating difficult-to-treat cancers. The Company is efficiently building therapeutics that hold the potential for monotherapy and combination indications. Its lead candidate, micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO, formerly PYX-201), has been evaluated in ongoing Phase 1 clinical studies in multiple types of solid tumors with a go-forward development focus on treating patients with recurrent and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) based on the strength of the HNSCC signal that emerged. Additionally, the Company initiated a Phase 1/2 combination study of MICVO and Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in patients with R/M HNSCC and other advanced solid tumors.

