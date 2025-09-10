Pulse Biosciences’ nPulse™ Technology to be Featured at the American Thyroid Association 2025 Annual Meeting

Clinical Data on Benign Thyroid Nodule Ablation to be highlighted in presentation

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel nPulse™ technology using its proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nanosecond PFA or nsPFA™) energy, today announced that the company will present clinical data on benign thyroid nodule ablation using nPulse™ Vybrance™ technology at the American Thyroid Association Annual Meeting from September 10-14th in Scottsdale, AZ.

“We believe the differentiated nPulse Vybrance Percutaneous Electrode system is setting a new standard for safety, efficacy, and workflow efficiency,” said Paul LaViolette, Co-Chairman and CEO of Pulse Biosciences. “We have recently treated our first patients in our multicenter IRB study, and going into the second half of 2025, we are excited to expand the body of clinical evidence supporting the treatment of benign thyroid nodules with our nPulse technology. We look forward to our novel nanosecond PFA energy being highlighted at the prestigious ATA meeting and we are thankful for continued support of the clinicians investigating our technology.”

The Company will highlight its nPulse Technology at several events at the ATA 2025 Annual Meeting including:

Friday, September 12th, 2025 Presentation | Late Breaking Oral Abstract – Session #2 Time: 4:10 pm to 5:10 pm PT Location: Exhibit Hall – Poster Area Ralph Tufano, M.D. – Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, FL Saturday, September 13th, 2025 Pulse Biosciences Sponsored Event Clinical Experience with Next Generation Nonthermal Ablation Technology Time: 10:25 am to 11:25 am PT Location: Expo Theater Ralph Tufano, M.D. – Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, FL Prof. Stefano Spiezia – Ospedale del Mare, Napoli, IT Emad Kandil, M.D., Tulane Medicine, Metairie, LA Vania Nose, M.D., Ph.D., UT Southwestern, Dallas, TX nPulse Vybrance Exhibit | Exhibit Hall Sept 11: 10:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.​ Sept 12: 10:15 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.​ Sept 13: 10:15 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Location: Booth #315- Kierland Grand Ballroom (2nd level)

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary nPulse™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nPulse technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers, such as surgical soft tissue ablation.

