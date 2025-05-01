Pulse Biosciences’ Nanosecond PFA Technology to be Featured at The American Association for Thoracic Surgery 2025 Annual Meeting

Nanosecond PFA Cardiac Surgical System for ablation of cardiac tissue to be highlighted in presentation and poster sessions.

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel and proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nanosecond PFA or nsPFA™) technology, today announced that its Nanosecond PFA technology will be featured in a presentation and a preclinical poster featuring the nsPFA Cardiac Surgical System at the American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS) 2025 Annual Meeting, being held May 2-5 in Seattle, Washington.

“We believe the Nanosecond PFA Cardiac Surgical System has the potential to address current technology limitations for surgeons treating AF by enabling faster, full thickness ablations in a familiar procedural technique,” said Paul LaViolette, Co-Chairman and CEO of Pulse Biosciences. “We look forward to our novel nanosecond PFA technology being highlighted at the prestigious AATS meeting and we are thankful for continued support of the clinicians investigating our technology. In 2025 we are excited to expand the body of clinical evidence supporting the treatment of atrial fibrillation with Pulse’s surgical cardiac clamp.”

In addition to its booth and technology suite, Nanosecond PFA Technology will be featured at several events at the AATS 2025 Annual Meeting including:

Friday, May 2nd, 2025

AATS Biology Club (AATS Leadership Event – Invite Only)

Presentation | Surgical ablation of AF with Nano Seconds PFA from Theory to Clinical Use

Niv Ad MD, Johns Hopkins

Saturday, May 3rd, 2025

Presentation | Poster Session I

Time: 9:00 am to 4:00pm PT

Location: Summit Poster Area

Chronic Efficacy and Safety of a Nanosecond Pulsed Electric Field Ablation in a Porcine Model

Jack Yi, MD, Washington University School of Medicine

Presentation | Next Generation Ablation Technology

Time: 4:15pm to 5:30 pm PT

Location: Summit Room 420, Level 4

Niv Ad, MD, Johns Hopkins

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary CellFX® nsPFA™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its CellFX nsPFA technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers, such as surgical soft tissue ablation.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA, nanosecond PFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the effectiveness and potential market adoption of the Company’s CellFX nsPFA technology, statements concerning the Company’s expected product development efforts, such as advancement of its Nanosecond PFA Cardiac Surgical System to treat atrial fibrillation, statements concerning early clinical and pre-clinical successes and whether they are predictive of the safety and efficacy of any medical device such as the nsPFA Cardiac Surgical System, Pulse Biosciences’ expectations, whether stated or implied, regarding its future clinical studies and regulatory submissions, and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Pulse Biosciences’ current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Pulse Biosciences’ business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Pulse Biosciences’ control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Pulse Biosciences’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pulse Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

