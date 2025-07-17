Pulse Biosciences Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 16, 2025

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel and proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nanosecond PFA or nsPFA™) technology, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors has granted to Steven T. Weber, the Company’s newly hired principal accounting officer, and to four other newly hired employees, options to acquire up to 68,217 shares of Company common stock, in aggregate, as equity inducement awards outside of the Company's 2017 Equity Incentive Plan, but under the terms of the 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan. These equity awards were approved and issued on July 14, 2025, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Half of Mr. Weber’s inducement options for up to 27,500 shares, in aggregate, are subject to time-based vesting, with an equal number of shares vesting on each of the first four anniversaries of his date of hire, and the other half of his inducement options for up to 27,500 shares, in aggregate, are subject to performance-based objectives, with an equal number of shares vesting upon the achievement of four market-capitalization tranches ranging from $1.5 billion to $4.0 billion, subject to his continued employment with Pulse Biosciences. All of the inducement options granted to the other newly hired employees are subject to time-based vesting over four years, with ¼ of each award vesting annually, subject to their continued employment with Pulse Biosciences. The Company’s independent Compensation Committee approved these awards as an inducement to their employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). All of these stock options have an exercise price of $16.03 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on July 11, 2025, the last trading day immediately before the grant. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and the award agreements entered into with each recipient.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary CellFX® nsPFA™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its CellFX nsPFA technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers, such as surgical soft tissue ablation.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA, nanosecond PFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

