Providence Therapeutics Announces Formation of Oncology Clinical Advisory Board

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Providence Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is pleased to announce formation of its initial Clinical Advisory Board. This advisory group will help steer Providence's therapeutic mRNA cancer vaccine programs, including the Company's personalized vaccine program for pediatric brain cancer patients as well as the Company's off-the-shelf precision therapy vaccines for a range of solid tumor cancers.

Providence's Clinical Advisory Board will be chaired by the Company's Chief Medical Officer, Leon Rozen, MD. Joining Providence's Clinical Advisory Board are Ezra Cohen, MD; Melinda Merchant, MD, PhD; and John Powderly, MD.

Ezra Cohen is currently Chief Medical Officer for Oncology at Tempus AI. Dr. Cohen has been a medical oncologist with significant involvement in advancement of cancer immunotherapies. He was previously Professor of Medicine, Division Chief Hematology/Oncology and Associate Director at the Moores Cancer Center at the University of California, San Diego.

Melinda Merchant is a cancer immunotherapy drug developer and pediatric oncologist who served as Chief Medical Officer at Normunity and has held senior development roles at AstraZeneca, Epizyme, and Black Diamond Therapeutics. As a clinician and academic scientist, Dr. Merchant led multiple clinical trials at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, with direct experience advancing novel immunotherapies in high unmet need settings across both adult and pediatric cancers.

John Powderly MD is medical oncologist and President of the Carolina BioOncology Institute, where his roles include oversight of multiple early phase cancer clinical research trials. Dr. Powderly graduated from Georgetown School of Medicine, followed by additional training and research at US National Cancer Institute; University of Texas, Houston Health Science Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center; and University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

"We are excited to add Ezra, Melinda and John to Providence's extended team to help guide development of life-changing therapeutic vaccines as an important emerging treatment modality for cancer patients," commented Dr. Rozen.

About Providence Therapeutics:

Founded in 2015 with operations in the USA, Canada, and Australia, Providence Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA vaccine company with a proprietary mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform that is designed to elicit superior antitumor effects.

Providence has multiple programs in oncology; foremost being PaedNEO-VAX, a national Phase 1/2 personalized cancer vaccine trail in Australia targeting Pediatric Brain Cancers.

For more information visit www.providencetherapeutics.com

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SOURCE Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc