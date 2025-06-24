Proteomics in Oncology Market Set for Steady Rise as Technology and Healthcare Needs Evolve

The global proteomics in oncology market is expected to grow steadily from 2025 to 2034, with revenue likely reaching several hundred million dollars. This growth is being driven by shifting healthcare needs and ongoing advancements in technology that are transforming how the industry operates.

The proteomics in oncology market is driven by several factors, including rising prevalence of cancer, breakthroughs in proteomics technologies, and accelerating demand for personalized medicine. Also, the growing investments in the drug discovery process are fueling the market expansion. Moreover, proteomics plays a major role in cancer research and treatment by supporting the identification of biomarkers, recognizing tumor patterns, and developing targeted therapies.

Proteomics in Oncology Market Highlights

• North America led the global proteomics in oncology market share in 2024.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to be grow fastest-growing region market in the predicted years.

• By component, the reagents & consumables segment dominated the market in 2024.

• By component, the software & services segment is expected to grow fastest over the projected period.

• By application, the cancer biomarker discovery & validation segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

• By application, the oncology drug discovery & development segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

• By technology, the mass spectrometry-based oncology proteomics segment led the market in 2024.

• By technology, the AI-driven proteomics for cancer drug targeting segment is expected to grow fastest in the market over the projected timeframe.

• By end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the global proteomics in oncology market in 2024.

• By end-use, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market in the upcoming years.

Market Overview

In 2025, proteomics in oncology is considered a major-scale study of the proteome in onco-cells to understand their function, interaction, and changes in disease development and progression. Furthermore, the proteomics in oncology market is driven by the enhanced focus on the development of personalized medicine by studying an individual’s protein expression profile, along with novel technologies in proteomics, are support the identification of particular proteins linked with numerous cancers, which ultimately discovers specific biomarkers. Nowadays, due to increased investments in R&D processes, enabling the efficient cancer diagnosis and prognosis.

Growing Adoption of Proteomics in Different Aspects: Major Potential

Proteomics has various benefits in different areas, although it is widely used in understanding cancer biology as it provides insights into the molecular mechanisms of cancer, such as signaling pathways and protein interactions, which overall enables the development of novel treatment plans. Moreover, proteomics in oncology is employed to determine protein biomarkers for prior cancer detection, to enhance the on-time medications, and to optimize patient outcomes.

The Proteomics in Oncology Market: Regional Analysis

North America was dominant in the proteomics in oncology market in 2024. Majorly influencing market growth factors are growing cancer cases, breakthroughs in precision medicine, and rising investments in R&D of proteomics and oncology. As well as, the region is demanding for well-developed diagnostics and potential proteomics to detect biomarkers and therapeutic targets for cancer treatment is boosting the expansion of the market.

The US is experiencing major growth of the market due to rapid developments in personalized cancer therapeutics, along with technological advancements in proteomics, including mass spectrometry, bioinformatics, and other techniques.

Another country called Canada is also experiencing expansion by the increasing investments in research and development in both the proteomics and oncology areas, and growing government initiatives for precision medicine developments.

North America’s Different Companies' Latest Updates

Company Latest Updates US-based Seer (June 2025) Korea University collaborated with US-based Seer to develop AI-powered diagnostics for cancers in young adults. McKesson Healthcare Company (April 2025) Launched Precision Care Companion (PCC) to assist healthcare cancer practices in integrating precision medicine into their routine practice Roche’s Digital Pathology (September 2024) Lunit, Roche's Digital Pathology, partnered on Cancer Biomarker Testing

The Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Grow at the Fastest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The rapid proteomics in oncology market is propelled by the accelerating cancer incidence, boosting government support in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea to encourage proteomics research and development through national R&D programs, infrastructure investments, and financial incentives. Besides this, escalated investment from biotech and pharmaceutical companies in proteomics R&D is further fueling the market growth.

In China, the developing burden of cancer disease cases is demanding innovation in therapies with the development of personalized medicines to achieve robust and efficient patient outcomes. Moreover, rising investments in proteomics and oncology activities are further expanding the market.

India is also experiencing significant growth of the proteomics in oncology market, due to progressing healthcare spending and enhancing healthcare infrastructure with extensive interventions to improve patients' overall health.

The Proteomics in Oncology Market Segmentation Analysis

By component type analysis

The reagents & consumables segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024. The segment is playing a critical role in sample preparation, protein analysis, and biomarker discovery. Also, the increasing adoption of proteomics technologies, including mass spectrometry, electrophoresis, and chromatography, fuels the demand for reagents and consumables, including antibodies, assay kits, and buffers.

The software & services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years. Due to the need for robust data analysis, precise biomarker discovery, and the development of targeted therapies, are driving the expansion of this segment. However, software platforms such as MaxQuant and Proteome Discoverer are vital in the analysis of huge datasets generated by proteomic experiments, coupled with protein identification, quantification, and characterization.

By application type analysis

The cancer biomarker discovery & validation segment led the proteomics in oncology market in 2024. The segment is expanded by the major contributors, such as the need for prior cancer detection, personalized therapeutics, and an optimized drug development process. Moreover, this segment uses advanced proteomics techniques to determine and validate protein-based biomarkers in cancer, which are employed in diagnosis, prognosis, and estimating treatment response.

On the other hand, the oncology drug discovery & development segment is expected to grow fastest in the predicted years. Numerous factors are propelling the segment growth, are growing adoptions of drug discovery, rising demand for precision medicines, and developing various investments and collaborations in the oncology and proteomics sectors.

By technology type analysis

The mass spectrometry-based oncology proteomics segment dominated the market in 2024. Acceleration in sensitivity, resolution, and throughput in mass spectrometry is providing efficient overall analysis of the proteome. Also, this technique permits robust separations and analysis of complex protein mixtures from different biological samples.

Whereas, the AI-driven proteomics for cancer drug targeting segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the proteomics in oncology market in 2024. As AI algorithms can analyze vast proteomic datasets (including genomic and clinical data) generated by various techniques, along with the rising need for targeted therapies and analysis, it helps in the identification of new targets and in anticipating drug response.

By end-use type analysis

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the proteomics in oncology market in 2024. The segment is driven by the growing adoption of technological advancements in various companies, the progression in the drug discovery process, rising investments and collaborations, and increasing demand for personalized medicines.

The contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Accelerating movement towards personalized medicine in oncology needs broad data analysis and clinical trials support, where CROs specializing in proteomics play a major role in driving the segment growth. Outsourcing research to CROs is affordable and rapid than building in-house capabilities, especially for specialized areas, such as proteomics.

Proteomics in Oncology Market Companies:

• Acrivon Therapeutics

• Adeptrix Corporation

• Akoya Biosciences

• Alamar Biosciences

• Champions Oncology

• Crown Bioscience

• Ignite Proteomics LLC

• IMAC Holdings, Inc.

• Nautilus Biotechnology

• ProFound Therapeutics

• PrognomIQ

• Sengenics

Various Companies' Latest Updates

Company Latest Updates Akoya Biosciences (April 2025) Akoya Biosciences and the Singapore Translational Cancer Consortium (STCC) partnered on the SUPER Study for advanced cancer immunophenotyping for patients in Singapore. Crown Bioscience (May 2025) Crown Bioscience and NEXT Oncology announced their extension of the alliance. Alamar Biosciences (April 2024) Alamar Biosciences and Biognosys collaborated to advance scientific discovery in the biofluid proteomics biomarkers area

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In June 2025, Glenmark Pharmaceutical, a global pharmaceutical company, announced that it will launch Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Zanubrutinib used for cancer treatment in India.

• In June 2025, Mabion, a CDMO based in Poland, launched a €500,000 ($574,000) oncology services contest at the BIO International Convention, focused on escalating the development of recombinant protein-based cancer therapies.

• In May 2025, the University of Houston awarded $3 million to establish a cancer biomarker facility for immunotherapy research.

• In April 2025, Standard BioTools Inc., an American life science tools company, launched a novel and raised proteomic product at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025.

• In January 2025, Illumina, Inc., a leading player in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, announced a pilot proteomics program for analysis of 50,000 UK Biobank samples, collaborating with deCODE Genetics, Standard BioTools, Tecan, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis.

• In September 2024, the Indian Cancer Genome Atlas (ICGA) launched India’s foremost complete cancer multi-omics data portal.

Proteomics in Oncology Market Segmentation

By Component

Reagents & Consumables

Immunoassay Reagents for Cancer Detection



Protein Microarray Reagents for Tumor Profiling



Chromatography Reagents for Cancer Biomarker Separation

Software & Services

AI-Based Oncology Proteomics Analysis Tools



Cloud-Based Platforms for Cancer Proteomics Data

Instruments

Mass Spectrometry (MS) for Oncology Drug Development



Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) for Cancer Biomarker Discovery



Capillary Electrophoresis for Tumor Proteome Analysis



Microarrays for Cancer Protein Expression Studies



Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) for Drug-Protein Interaction in Oncology



Spatial Proteomics Imaging Systems for Tumor Microenvironment Analysis



Bioinformatics for Cancer Drug Discovery & Precision Oncology



Spatial Proteomics Data Analytics Platforms

By Application

Cancer Biomarker Discovery & Validation

Identifying Novel Cancer Biomarkers



Proteomic Profiling of Tumor Microenvironment



Non-Invasive Blood-Based Proteomic Biomarkers (Liquid Biopsy)



Spatially Resolved Proteomics for Biomarker Localization

Oncology Drug Discovery & Development

Target Identification & Validation for Cancer Therapeutics



Proteomic Insights into Drug Resistance in Cancer Cells



Pharmacoproteomics for Personalized Oncology Therapies



Companion Diagnostics for Cancer Therapy



Proteomic-Based Predictive Biomarkers for Targeted Cancer Therapy



Proteomic Assays for Immuno-Oncology Treatment Response

Immuno-Oncology & Proteomics

Proteomic Mapping of Tumor Immune Microenvironment



Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Prediction Using Proteomics



CAR-T Therapy Biomarker Analysis Using Proteomics



Spatial Proteomics for Immune Cell Distribution in Tumors

By Technology

Mass Spectrometry-Based Oncology Proteomics

AI-Driven Proteomics for Cancer Drug Targeting

Chromatography-Based Proteomics for Cancer Drug Analysis

Single-Cell Proteomics for Tumor Heterogeneity Analysis

Protein Microarrays for High-Throughput Cancer Biomarker Screening

Spatial Proteomics for Tumor Microenvironment Analysis

Multiplexed Imaging-Based Spatial Proteomics for Cancer Research

Spatially-driven Biomarker Discovery for Immuno-Oncology

By End-Use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Oncology Research Institutions & Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Oncology-Specific Clinical Diagnostic Laboratory

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Thailand

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark



Norway

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Kuwait

