Protara Therapeutics Announces Appointment of William Conkling as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of William “Bill” Conkling as Chief Commercial Officer. He brings more than two decades of experience developing and commercializing novel cancer and rare disease therapeutics to Protara.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Bill, a deeply experienced and proven commercial leader,” said Jesse Shefferman, Chief Executive Officer of Protara Therapeutics. “With an impressive track record building commercial organizations and successfully launching oncology and rare disease products, his strategic insights will ensure the Company is well-positioned for its potential transition into a commercial-stage organization.”

“With a potentially best-in-class bladder cancer therapy and two de-risked rare disease programs, Protara has the opportunity to meaningfully impact patient outcomes,” said Mr. Conkling. “I look forward to working alongside the talented Protara team as we prepare for the next phase of growth.”

Mr. Conkling most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Rafael Holdings, Inc., a holding company with interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies. Prior to assuming his role as Chief Executive Officer, he served as the company’s Chief Commercial and Business Officer where he was responsible for building the commercial organization and developing the go-to-market strategy for the company’s assets.

Prior to joining Rafael Holdings, Inc., Mr. Conkling served as Vice President of Commercial at Immunomedics (acquired by Gilead Sciences in October 2020), where he built and led the U.S. commercial organization for the launch of Trodelvy, a breakthrough treatment for patients with triple negative breast cancer. Prior to Immunomedics, he spent more than a decade at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, most recently as Vice President, Global Commercial Head for CAR-T, where he held key leadership roles in the development and commercialization of several oncology products, including Kymriah, the first CAR-T therapy approved in the U.S.

Mr. Conkling holds an MBA with distinction from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a BA in Economics from Fordham University.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead candidate, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy in development for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and lymphatic malformations (LMs). The Company is evaluating TARA-002 in an ongoing Phase 2 trial in NMIBC patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) who are unresponsive or naïve to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), as well as a Phase 2 trial in pediatric patients with LMs. Additionally, Protara is developing IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement for patients on parenteral nutrition who are otherwise unable to meet their choline needs via oral or enteral routes. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com.

Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) Notice

In connection with the commencement of his employment, Mr. Conkling was awarded an inducement grant, pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, of an option to purchase 200,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price equal to $3.30, Protara’s closing trading price on June 2, 2025, and a restricted stock unit (RSU) award in respect of 50,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. Such option will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the subsequent 36 months of continuous service thereafter. The RSUs shall vest in equal installments on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date. Protara’s Board of Directors approved the award as an inducement material to Mr. Conkling employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Protara may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “designed,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding Protara’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: Protara’s business strategy, including its development plans for its product candidates and plans regarding the timing or outcome of existing or future clinical trials (including reporting data from approximately 25 6-month evaluable BCG-Unresponsive patients by the end of 2025); statements related to expectations regarding interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); Protara’s financial position; statements regarding the anticipated safety or efficacy of Protara’s product candidates; and Protara’s outlook for the remainder of the year and future periods. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: risks that Protara’s financial guidance may not be as expected, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with: Protara’s development programs, including the initiation and completion of non-clinical studies and clinical trials and the timing of required filings with the FDA and other regulatory agencies; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape; changes in Protara’s strategic and commercial plans; Protara’s ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund its strategic plans and commercialization efforts; having to use cash in ways or on timing other than expected; the impact of market volatility on cash reserves; failure to attract and retain management and key personnel; the impact of general U.S. and foreign, economic, industry, market, regulatory, political or public health conditions; and the risks and uncertainties associated with Protara’s business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Protara's filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Protara undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

