Press Releases

Protalix BioTherapeutics to Present at Investor Summit Virtual

September 12, 2025 | 
2 min read

CARMIEL, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American:PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that Eyal Rubin, the Company's former Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025, updating investors about the Company's growth strategies and market opportunities.

Event Details

Event: Q3 Investor Summit

  • Presentation Date: September 16, 2025

  • Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

  • Location: Webcast Link

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. It is the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. This unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights to taliglucerase alfa for the treatment of Gaucher disease, Protalix's first product manufactured through ProCellEx, excluding in Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. Protalix's second product, Elfabrio®, was approved by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency in May 2023.

Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. for the global development and commercialization of Elfabrio. Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed long acting DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others.

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event for investors specializing in small and microcap stocks. Attendees will:

  • Hear directly from company executives about key strategies and milestones

  • Learn from industry experts and thought leaders

  • Explore opportunities in the microcap market

This quarter's event emphasizes undervalued MicroCap companies with strong growth catalysts, providing investors with a unique platform for discovery and engagement.

Investor Registration:

Investors can register for free using the link below: https://investorsummitgroup.fillout.com/t/8CZGk3gSQbus

Sponsors:

ACCESS Newswire | PCG Advisory | QuoteMedia | AGP | MZ Group

Media Contact:

For more information, please visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/ or contact johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Moyer, Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
+1-617-308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

SOURCE: Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe Events
ACCESS Newswire
