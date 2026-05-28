Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in Two Investment Bank Conferences in June 2026

Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq:PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two investment bank conferences taking place in June 2026.

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference; New York, NY - June 2-4, 2026

Format: Fireside Chat

Day/Time: Wednesday, June 3 at 9:55 A.M. ET

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/NgCqua4VVQjq9ibVWHVWca/STGS2oumT8ZPxxrEhwVAR5

Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026; Miami, FL - June 8-10, 2026

Format: Fireside Chat

Day/Time: Wednesday, June 10 at 9:20 A.M. ET

Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1764366&tp_key=bf1c052870&tp_special=8

If you are interested in meeting with the Protagonist team during the conferences, please reach out to your respective conference representative.

A replay of the presentations will be available on the Company's Investor Relations Events and Presentations webpage for one year following the event.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a discovery through late-stage development biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform that enables de novo discovery of peptide therapeutics. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist's proprietary discovery platform are at or near commercialization. ICOTYDE™ (icotrokinra), licensed to Johnson & Johnson company Janssen Biotech, Inc., is the first and only targeted oral peptide that precisely blocks the Interleukin-23 receptor. ICOTYDE was launched in the U.S. in March 2026, is approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older and is in Phase 3 development for psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. ICOTYDE was jointly discovered by Protagonist and Johnson & Johnson scientists, with Protagonist having primary responsibility for the development of ICOTYDE through Phase 1, and Johnson & Johnson assuming responsibility for further development and commercialization. Protagonist also discovered and led development through Phase 3 of rusfertide, a first-in-class hepcidin mimetic peptide licensed to Takeda Pharmaceuticals. An NDA for rusfertide for the treatment polycythemia vera is under priority review with the FDA. The Company also has a number of clinical and preclinical programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including an oral IL-17 antagonist peptide, obesity dual and triple agonists, an oral hepcidin functional mimetic, and the recently announced IL-4 and amylin programs.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates, and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at https://www.protagonist-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

+1 212 915 2577

Media Relations Contact

Virginia Amann

ENTENTE Network of Companies

virginiaamann@ententeinc.com

+1 833 500 0061 ext 1

SOURCE: Protagonist Therapeutics

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