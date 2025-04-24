SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Plenary Presentation on VERIFY Phase 3 Study with Rusfertide at ASCO 2025

April 23, 2025 
NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2025 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") announced that an abstract was accepted for presentation at the Plenary Session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held May 30 - June 3, 2025.

Presentation Details:

Presenting Author: Andrew T. Kuykendall, M.D. (Moffitt Cancer Center)

Title: Results From VERIFY, a Phase 3, Double-Blind, Placebo (PBO)-Controlled Study of Rusfertide for Treatment of Polycythemia Vera (PV)

Abstract: LBA3

Session Name: Plenary Session
Session Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025
Presentation Time: 2:09 PM - 2:21 PM CDT
Location: McCormick Place, Hall B1

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a discovery through late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist's proprietary discovery platform are currently in advanced Phase 3 clinical development, with New Drug Application submissions to the FDA potentially in 2025. Icotrokinra (formerly, JNJ-2113) is a first-in-class investigational targeted oral peptide that selectively blocks the Interleukin-23 receptor ("IL-23R") which is licensed to J&J Innovative Medicines ("JNJ"), formerly Janssen Biotech, Inc. Following icotrokinra's joint discovery by Protagonist and JNJ scientists pursuant to the companies' IL-23R collaboration, Protagonist was primarily responsible for development of icotrokinra through Phase 1, with JNJ assuming responsibility for development in Phase 2 and beyond. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is currently in Phase 3 development for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera (PV). Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement entered into in 2024 under which the Company remains primarily responsible for development through NDA filing. The Company also has a number of pre-clinical stage oral drug discovery programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including IL-17 oral peptide antagonist PN-881, oral hepcidin program, and oral obesity program.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at https://www.protagonist-inc.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 212 915 2577

Media Relations Contact

Virginia Amann
ENTENTE Network of Companies
virginiaamann@ententeinc.com
+1 833 500 0061 ext 1

California Phase III Events
