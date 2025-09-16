Protagonist Announces Icotrokinra Phase 2b ANTHEM-UC Trial Data to be Presented at the United European Gastroenterology Week Berlin 2025

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") announced that data from the Phase 2b ANTHEM-UC study with icotrokinra in ulcerative colitis will be the focus of a brief oral presentation at the United European Gastroenterology Week 2025 being held in Berlin, Germany from October 4th through June 7th, 2025.

Presentation Details:

Presenting author: Maria Abreu, MD (Cedars-Sinai Medical Center)

Title: Icotrokinra, a Targeted Oral Peptide that Selectively Blocks Il-23 Receptor Activation, in Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis: Week 12 Results from the Phase 2b, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Treat-Through, Dose-Ranging Anthem-UC Trial

Session Name: Advanced Therapies in Ulcerative Colitis

Session Date: Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Presentation Time: 3:06 PM - 3:18 PM CET

Location: Helsinki Room

UEGW abstracts are now available on the UEGW website and the presentation itself will provide a complete data update.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a discovery through late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist's proprietary discovery platform are currently in advanced Phase 3 clinical development, with New Drug Application (NDA) for icotrokinra submitted to the FDA in July and in the NDA submission for rusfertide expected by end of 2025. Icotrokinra (formerly, JNJ-2113), a first-in-class investigational targeted oral peptide that selectively blocks the Interleukin-23 receptor ("IL-23R") is licensed to J&J Innovative Medicines ("JNJ"), formerly Janssen Biotech, Inc. Following icotrokinra's joint discovery by Protagonist and JNJ scientists pursuant to the companies' IL-23R collaboration, Protagonist was primarily responsible for development of icotrokinra through Phase 1, with JNJ assuming responsibility for development in Phase 2 and beyond. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is currently in Phase 3 development for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera (PV). Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement entered in 2024 under which the Company remains primarily responsible for development through NDA filing. The Company also has a number of pre-clinical stage drug discovery programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including IL-17 oral peptide antagonist PN-881, obesity triple agonist peptide PN-477, and the oral hepcidin program.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at https://www.protagonist-inc.com/.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

