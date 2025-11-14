Protagenic Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment and Dosing in Phase 1 MAD Study

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for stress-related neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, today announced the successful completion of enrollment and dosing in its Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) Phase 1 study evaluating its lead compound, known as PT00114. The study, conducted in healthy volunteers, was designed to assess the safety and tolerability profile of PT00114 following multiple doses over time. With all healthy volunteers now dosed, the company has achieved a milestone in the clinical development of its proprietary peptide-based therapeutic.

"We've completed all dosing for all healthy volunteers in the Phase 1 Study," said Dr. Garo Armen, Executive Chairman of Protagenic Therapeutics. "We plan to deliver a full summation of our analysis of the safety results within by the end of the month."

The company expects to finalize and release top-line results from the MAD study by November 30th.

"This milestone underscores our commitment to advancing PT00114 as a novel, first-in-class therapeutic aimed at restoring resilience and balance in individuals suffering from chronic stress and its neurological consequences," added Dr. Armen. "The company had previously completed a single ascending dose study in early 2025. We are encouraged by the progress to date and are excited to move toward the next phase of development."

