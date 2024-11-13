Prolong Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data regarding PP-007, PEGylated carboxyhemoglobin bovine product, at the 2024 International Symposium on Blood Substitutes (ISBS)

The presentations will highlight the safety and efficacy benefits of Prolong’s lead asset, PP-007, including in “Blood Is Not An Option” (BNAO) patients in acute injury/treatment settings





SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prolong Pharmaceuticals, LLC (the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the Company will deliver two oral presentations, an oral abstract, and two posters at the International Symposium on Blood Substitutes (ISBS) held on November 14-18, 2024, in National Harbor, Maryland.

Oral Presentations

Presenter: Dr. Shaunak Pandya, Director, CMC R&D, Prolong Pharmaceuticals Session: Updates on Bio-Synthetic Blood Components Title: PEGylated Bovine Hemoglobin: Manufacturing and Characterization Date/Time: Friday, November 15, 2024, 7:30 PM–7:55 PM ET Presenter: Dr. Ronald Jubin, Vice President of R&D, Prolong Pharmaceuticals Session: Bio-Synthetic Blood Components in Active Human Trials Title: SANGUINATE® Clinical Trials Date/Time: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 2:35 PM–3:00 PM ET *Date/Times subject to change

The Company will present its lead asset, PP-007 (PEGylated carboxyhemoglobin bovine, also known as SANGUINATE®), a novel clinical stage biopharmaceutical product that is universally compatible, thermally stable, and in a ready-to-administer intravenous formulation. PP-007 recently received Fast Track Designation in acute ischemic stroke and the Company is actively planning a pivotal approval trial.

Hemorrhagic shock is considered the leading cause of death in trauma patients leading to 30-40% of deaths. Given ~50% of these deaths occur in the pre-hospital period due to blood loss, there is an urgent need for versatile treatments for a broad range of patients where blood transfusion is not an option (BNAO) or when blood is not readily available. BNAO patients treated in PP-007’s safety studies demonstrated survival benefits, warranting further investigation.

“PP-007 has tremendous potential in improving blood flow and increasing survival in patients suffering from hemorrhagic/hypovolemic shock, ischemia/hypoxia, and severe anemia. Its diverse applications—including rapidly transferring oxygen, improving perfusion and organ function, and reducing inflammation—make it relevant across a breadth of indications, such as trauma, ischemic stroke, oncology, and more. Whether as a monotherapy or adjunct treatment, we are encouraged by the collective data supporting PP-007’s numerous mechanisms of action,” says Ronald Jubin, Ph.D. Vice President of R&D at Prolong Pharmaceuticals.

In addition to numerous published non-clinical studies of ischemia/hypoxia and anemia, over 300 individuals in 12 completed clinical trials have received single or multi-dose PP-007 treatments including subarachnoid hemorrhage, life-threatening anemia, and other diseases/conditions with an underlying ischemia/hypoxia component, such as beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease. PP-007 is an investigational drug product and not approved for use in any country/indication.

About Prolong Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Prolong Pharmaceuticals is an advanced clinical stage pharmaceutical company that is vertically integrated with a proprietary state-of-the-art manufacturing facility headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey. Prolong Pharmaceuticals is developing PP-007 as a treatment for acute ischemic stroke to lessen the debilitating comorbidities associated with reduced quality of life, increased medical cost, and significant mortality.

