ProImmune Expands into New 18,000 sq ft Global Headquarters Enabling Major Expansion in Immunology and Life Science Innovation

Move follows ProImmune’s recent acquisition of Oasis Park a 70,000 sq ft Business and Light Industrial Park in Oxford, UK

Increased operational capacity enables accelerated development of ProImmune’s REVEAL® Immunogenicity System and Ankyron® target binding technologies

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProImmune Ltd, a global leader in life science reagents and services, today announced the opening of its new global headquarters building at Oasis Park, Oxford, enabling significant expansion of its operations and capacity to serve its global client base.

Located within Oxford’s renowned bioscience and innovation ecosystem, the 70,000 sq ft Oasis Park is already home to six existing tenants. ProImmune’s new 18,000 sq ft main headquarters facility represents a substantial investment in state-of-the-art laboratories, providing ProImmune with the space and infrastructure to accelerate innovation in the REVEAL® Immunogenicity System, its suite of assay services to help understand immune responses to vaccines and therapeutic products, and the expansion of the Company’s revolutionary Ankyron® target binding reagent platform. Ankyrons are small, recombinant, target binding ankyrin repeat proteins, developed by ProImmune to overcome challenges in antibody research. The high-specificity, sensitivity, and reproducibility of Ankyrons offers a cost-effective alternative to generating custom antibodies.

“Our new global headquarters at Oasis Park, Oxford, are a reflection of ProImmune’s commitment to scientific excellence in immunology and global one-health biology,” said Dr. Nikolai Schwabe, Chief Executive Officer of ProImmune. “The investment into the park, and into our new flexible laboratory and office facilities, strengthens our ability to deliver world-class products and services, supporting our partners to develop safer and more effective therapies for patients around the world.”

