SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

PROCEPT BioRobotics to Present at Upcoming 36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on December 4, 2024

November 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics® (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced that members of management will present at the upcoming 36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York City. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 4 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of each event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The HYDROS™ Robotic System is the only AI-Powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Investor Contact:
Matt Bacso
VP, Investor Relations and Business Operations
m.bacso@procept-biorobotics.com

Events Healthcare Northern California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Donald Trump behind a podium
Policy
Trump Victory a ‘Modest Positive’ for Biopharma Industry: Analysts
November 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac