PROCEPT BioRobotics Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Updates 2026 Revenue Guidance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics® Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

“In the fourth quarter, we delivered our highest procedure volume to date—approximately 12,200—and sold 65 new systems, marking our strongest capital quarter,” said Larry Wood, Chief Executive Officer. “At the same time, we took meaningful steps to position the Company for its next phase of growth. To sharpen our focus on delivering durable procedure growth, we realigned our commercial organization, established a dedicated launch team to reduce activation variability, and implemented a more disciplined handpiece pricing strategy. Furthermore, we successfully reduced field inventory levels and eliminated end-of-quarter purchasing incentives, which led to a fourth quarter revenue shortfall but improved handpiece average selling price by approximately 5%.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue of $76.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 12% compared to the prior year period in 2024

U.S. procedures of approximately 12,200 for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of approximately 69% compared to the prior year period

U.S. handpieces sold of approximately 9,400 for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of approximately 7% compared to the prior year period

Fourth quarter of 2025 handpiece average selling price increased 5% sequentially to $3,340

2025 ending U.S. install base of 718 systems, representing a 42% increase compared to the prior year period

International revenue of $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 25% compared to the prior year period in 2024





Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $76.4 million, an increase of 12% compared to the prior year period. U.S. revenue was $66.6 million, representing growth of 10% compared to the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by increased handpiece revenue. U.S. handpiece and consumable revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $34.0 million, an increase of 16% compared to the prior year period. U.S. system revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $27.6 million, which was flat compared to the prior year period. As of December 31, 2025, the install base of robotic systems in the U.S. was 718 systems, an increase of 42% compared to the prior year period. International revenue was $9.8 million for the quarter, an increase of 25% compared to the prior year period.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter 2025 was 61% compared to 64% in the prior year period. Gross margin decline in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by lower-than-expected U.S. consumable revenue, as well as a one-time cost associated with a voluntary field action.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $77.4 million, compared with $63.4 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating expenses reflects continued investment to support commercial expansion, innovation across our BPH platform technology and increased funding for our Water IV Prostate Cancer trial.

Net loss was $29.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a loss of $18.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA* was a loss of $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a loss of $10.3 million in the prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balances as of December 31, 2025, totaled $289.5 million.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the full year 2025 was $308.1 million, an increase of 37% compared to the prior year period. The growth was primarily driven by increases in U.S. revenue attributable to system placements and increased handpieces sold.

Gross margin for full year 2025 was 64%, compared to 61% for the full year 2024. Gross margin improvement was primarily due to improved overhead absorption and favorable revenue mix of U.S. handpieces sold.

Operating expenses were $300.1 million for the full year 2025, compared to $233.7 million for the full year 2024, an increase of 28%. The increase was driven by increased sales and marketing expenses primarily to expand the commercial organization, and increased research and development and general and administrative expenses.

Net loss was $95.6 million for the full year 2025, compared to $91.4 million for the full year 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $50.2 million for full year 2024, compared to a loss of $61.1 million for the full year 2024.

Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

“Historically, handpiece unit sales exceeded procedure volumes by approximately 8% to 16%. Going forward, we expect handpiece unit sales and procedure volumes to be closely aligned,” said Larry Wood. “While annual U.S. procedure growth will be in the range of 39% to 48%, our decision to forecast procedure and handpiece volumes in close alignment has reduced our projected 2026 handpiece revenue guidance; however, this impact is meaningfully offset by higher handpiece prices of $3,500 per unit. Considering these factors, together with the short-term disruption associated with the sales force realignment, we are resetting our 2026 guidance to $390 to $410 million, representing annual growth of 27% to 33%. We believe these actions are essential to our long-term goals of sustained high growth and establishing a favorable financial profile.”

The Company expects revenue for the full year 2026 to be in the range of $390 million to $410 million, which represents growth of 27% to 33% compared to the prior year period

The Company expects full year 2026 U.S. procedure growth to be in the range of 39% to 48% compared to the prior year period

The Company expects full year 2026 gross margin to be approximately 65%

The Company expects full year 2026 operating expenses to be approximately $350 million

The Company expects full year 2026 adjusted EBITDA* loss to be in the range of $30 million to $17 million





First Quarter 2026 Financial Guidance

The Company expects total procedures for the first quarter of 2026 to be in the range of 12,000 to 12,800, which represents growth of 31% to 36% compared to the prior year period.

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2026 is expected to be in the range of $79 million to $82 million dollars, which represents growth of 14% to 19% to the prior year period.





*Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). For more information about the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section below titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited).

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics’ mission is to revolutionize BPH treatment globally in partnership with urologists by delivering best-in-class robotic solutions that positively impact patients and drive value. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROS® Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-Powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation® therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

This press release references Adjusted EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 76,383 $ 68,236 $ 308,054 $ 224,498 Cost of sales 30,070 24,564 111,828 87,399 Gross profit 46,313 43,672 196,226 137,099 Operating expenses: Research and development 19,056 15,066 71,277 62,298 Selling, general and administrative 58,298 48,316 228,808 171,415 Total operating expenses 77,354 63,382 300,085 233,713 Loss from operations (31,041 ) (19,710 ) (103,859 ) (96,614 ) Interest expense (894 ) (969 ) (3,586 ) (4,184 ) Interest and other income, net 2,280 2,191 12,063 9,753 Loss before income taxes (29,655 ) (18,488 ) (95,382 ) (91,045 ) Provision for income taxes 190 368 190 368 Net loss $ (29,845 ) $ (18,856 ) $ (95,572 ) $ (91,413 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (1.72 ) $ (1.75 ) Weighted-average common shares used to Compute net loss per share attributable to Common shareholders, basic and diluted 56,071 55,838 55,544 52,125





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (29,845 ) $ (18,856 ) $ (95,572 ) $ (91,413 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,709 1,453 6,390 5,234 Stock-based compensation expense 10,842 9,085 47,603 31,840 Interest (income) and interest expense, net (1,719 ) (2,017 ) (8,632 ) (6,711 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (19,013 ) $ (10,335 ) $ (50,211 ) $ (61,050 )





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED 2026 EBITDA Guidance

(Unaudited, in thousands)

For the Year Ending

December 31, 2026

LOW HIGH Net loss $ (91,500 ) $ (78,500 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 7,500 7,500 Stock-based compensation expense 59,000 59,000 Interest (income) and interest expense, net (5,000 ) (5,000 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (30,000 ) $ (17,000 )





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 286,503 $ 333,725 Accounts receivable, net 83,533 83,496 Inventory 70,694 56,168 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,648 8,453 Total current assets 450,378 481,842 Restricted cash, non-current 3,038 3,038 Property and equipment, net 30,399 26,709 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 17,538 18,941 Intangible assets, net 709 932 Other assets 6,019 2,555 Total assets $ 508,081 $ 534,017 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,285 $ 10,032 Accrued compensation 23,175 21,537 Deferred revenue 13,048 9,565 Operating leases, current 2,214 1,910 Loan facility liability — 2,000 Other current liabilities 10,073 8,089 Total current liabilities 65,795 53,133 Long-term debt 51,615 51,472 Operating leases, non-current 24,654 26,868 Other liabilities 147 324 Total liabilities 142,211 131,797 Stockholders’ equity: Additional paid-in capital 1,007,390 948,091 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 37 114 Accumulated deficit (641,557 ) (545,985 ) Total stockholders’ equity 365,870 402,220 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 508,081 $ 534,017





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

REVENUE BY TYPE AND GEOGRAPHY

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 U.S. System sales and rentals $ 27,600 $ 27,636 $ 93,000 $ 78,614 Handpieces and other consumables 34,001 29,325 159,669 110,542 Service 4,986 3,428 17,709 11,316 Total U.S. revenue 66,587 60,389 270,378 200,472 Outside of U.S. System sales and rentals 2,953 3,711 13,132 11,685 Handpieces and other consumables 5,977 3,684 21,777 10,914 Service 866 452 2,767 1,427 Total outside of U.S. revenue 9,796 7,847 37,676 24,026 Total revenue $ 76,383 $ 68,236 $ 308,054 $ 224,498



