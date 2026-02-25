SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Prime Medicine to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 25, 2026 | 
2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming conferences:

  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 1:10 p.m. ET in Boston, MA.
  • 2026 Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit: Company management will host 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Miami Beach, FL.
  • The Citizens Life Sciences Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 2:15 p.m. ET in Miami Beach, FL.

Live audio webcasts of the fireside chats will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the News & Events section of the Company’s website at www.primemedicine.com. Replays of each webcast will be available on the Prime Medicine website for 90 days following the event.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to creating and delivering the next generation of gene editing therapies to patients. The Company is deploying its proprietary Prime Editing platform, a versatile, precise and efficient gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene while minimizing unwanted DNA modifications, Prime Editors have the potential to repair almost all types of genetic mutations and work in many different tissues, organs and cell types. Taken together, Prime Editing’s versatile gene editing capabilities could unlock opportunities across thousands of potential indications.

Prime Medicine is currently progressing a diversified portfolio of investigational therapeutic programs organized around our core areas of focus: liver, lung, and immunology and oncology. Across each core area, Prime Medicine is focused initially on a set of high value programs, each targeting a disease with well-understood biology and a clearly defined clinical development and regulatory path, and each expected to provide the foundation for expansion into additional opportunities. Over time, the Company intends to maximize Prime Editing’s broad and versatile therapeutic potential, as well as the modularity of the Prime Editing platform, to rapidly and efficiently expand beyond the diseases in its current pipeline, potentially including additional genetic diseases, immunological diseases, cancers, infectious diseases, and targeting genetic risk factors in common diseases, which collectively impact millions of people. For more information, please visit www.primemedicine.com.

© 2026 Prime Medicine, Inc. All rights reserved. PRIME MEDICINE, the Prime Medicine logos, and PASSIGE are trademarks of Prime Medicine, Inc. All other trademarks referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor and Media Contacts

Gregory Dearborn
Prime Medicine
857-209-0696
gdearborn@primemedicine.com 

Hannah Deresiewicz
Precision AQ
212-362-1200
hannah.deresiewicz@precisionaq.com


Massachusetts Events
Prime Medicine
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: January Brings Year-Over-Year Layoff Decline
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Boston, Massachusetts, USA city skyline on the river
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Boston
February 11, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel