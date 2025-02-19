Primary Immune Deficiency Market Size to Reach USD 9.9 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Advancements in Targeted Therapies

Primary Immune Deficiency Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major primary immune deficiency market reached a value of USD 6.0 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 9.9 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.73% during 2025-2035. The Primary Immune Deficiency (PID) market is driven by the adding embracement of advanced and patient-friendly treatment options, including subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) curatives and innovative biologics. These curatives effectively enhance vulnerable function while reducing the frequence of infections and associated complications. Their non-invasive nature and reduced side effects contribute to bettered patient adherence and better long- term health aftereffects. similar advancements have minimized the need for frequent clinic visits and intravenous treatments, making home- based curatives a favored option for patients seeking accessible and effective results. The integration of wearable infusion devices has further bettered the administration process, enhancing patient satisfaction and quality of life. These developments position the PID market for sustained growth, with a focus on perfecting treatment availability and outcomes for patients.

Advances in Early Detection and Diagnostic Technologies: Driving the Primary Immune Deficiency Market

Ultramodern diagnostic and treatment technologies are significantly transubstantiating the Primary Immune Deficiency (PID) market, perfecting ailment control and patient effects. Advanced molecular diagnostics, similar as next- generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR), enable precise inheritable identification of immune system deficiencies, allowing for more accurate and individualized treatment plans. These inventions ease the early discovery of PID and the identification of associated inheritable mutations, enhancing the capability to prognosticate ailment progression and response to therapies. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostics further enhances accurateness by assaying complex immunological datasets and identifying patterns that may else be overlooked. AI- driven tools help in automating data interpretation and guiding treatment opinions, reducing the reliance on private evaluations. Wearable health technologies are arising as game- changers by delivering nonstop monitoring of immune health markers, waking patients and clinicians to changes in immune function, and supporting proactive care management. Non-invasive treatments, similar as subcutaneous immunoglobulin curatives, offer patient- centric results with minimum recovery time and smaller side effects, allowing patients to manage their condition from home. Telemedicine platforms are also playing a vital part by expanding access to immunology specialists through remote consultations, virtual individual assessments, and substantiated treatment recommendations. These technological advancements inclusively contribute to better disease administration, enhanced patient satisfaction, and bettered quality of life for beings living with PID.

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The Primary Immune Deficiency (PID) market is expanding with the introduction of novel therapies and advanced pharmacological treatments, offering more targeted and effective solutions for patients. Recent developments include innovative biologic therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies that selectively target inflammatory cytokines like interleukin-17 (IL-17) and interleukin-1 (IL-1), playing a pivotal role in modulating the immune response and reducing chronic inflammation associated with certain PID conditions. These biologics are becoming central in the management of moderate to severe cases of PID. Advancements in drug delivery systems, such as liposomal formulations, hydrogels, and nanotechnology-based carriers, have improved localized drug delivery, achieving higher therapeutic concentrations at target sites while minimizing systemic exposure and adverse effects. These novel delivery mechanisms offer greater efficacy and enhanced patient convenience. Emerging adjunct treatments, including immunomodulators and probiotics, are being explored to help restore immune system balance and strengthen the body’s natural defenses. Combination therapies integrating biologics with immunoglobulin replacement therapies or anti-inflammatory agents are gaining prominence for their ability to address the multifaceted pathophysiology of PID. Non-invasive pharmaceutical solutions, such as advanced formulations for subcutaneous immunoglobulin delivery, are also becoming increasingly popular due to their patient-centric approach and ease of administration. The market is further propelled by research collaborations and ongoing innovation, ensuring that treatment options continue to evolve to meet the complex and diverse needs of PID patients, thereby improving disease outcomes and enhancing overall quality of life.

Marketed Therapies in Primary Immune Deficiency Market

Flebogamma (Immune globulin): Grifols

Flebogamma, an intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy, is used for managing Primary Immune Deficiency (PID) by providing essential antibodies to strengthen the immune system. It helps reduce the frequency and severity of infections, offering improved immune protection for patients with antibody production deficiencies.

Privigen (Immune globulin): CSL Behring

Privigen (Immune Globulin Intravenous [Human], 10% Liquid) is a plasma-derived immunoglobulin therapy used for the treatment of Primary Immune Deficiency (PID). It helps bolster the immune system by providing antibodies to fight infections, offering critical immune support for patients with compromised immunity.

Asceniv (Immune globulin): ADMA Biologics

Asceniv (Immune Globulin Intravenous, Human - slra) is an FDA-approved intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy for Primary Immune Deficiency (PID). It contains a unique blend of antibodies sourced from plasma donors with high antibody titers, offering broad protection against infections for patients with weakened immune systems.

Emerging Therapies in Primary Immune Deficiency Market

Treosulfan: Medac

Treosulfan is an alkylating agent used as part of conditioning regimens for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in patients with Primary Immune Deficiency (PID). It is particularly beneficial for those with severe forms of PID requiring bone marrow transplantation, as it helps to eradicate the patient’s immune system to allow for the engraftment of donor stem cells, offering the potential for immune reconstitution.

Leniolisib: Novartis/Pharming Group

Leniolisib is an investigational oral drug being developed for the treatment of Primary Immune Deficiency (PID) associated with specific genetic mutations, such as those affecting the PI3Kδ pathway. It works by targeting and inhibiting the PI3Kδ enzyme, which plays a crucial role in regulating immune cell function, thus improving immune response and addressing the underlying immune dysfunction seen in patients with PID.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA Treosulfan Medac DNA cross linking agents; DNA synthesis inhibitors Oral Leniolisib Novartis/Pharming Group Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors Oral

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Primary Immune Deficiency is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Primary Immune Deficiency Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global Primary Immune Deficiency market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of Primary Immune Deficiency. Some of the major players include ADMA Biologics, Medac, Novartis, Pharming Group, GC Biopharma, Octapharma, CSL Behring, Grifols, Takeda, and others. These companies are driving innovation in the Primary Immune Deficiency market through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for Primary Immune Deficiency.

In April 2023, Takeda announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) to extend the use of HYQVIA for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency (PI) in children aged 2-16 years. HYQVIA is the only subcutaneous immune globulin (ScIG) infusion that can be administered monthly.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for Primary Immune Deficiency include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for Primary Immune Deficiency while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. Recent advancements in treatment for Primary Immune Deficiency (PID) have led to the development of novel therapies, including biologics like monoclonal antibodies and targeted gene therapies that address the underlying immune system dysfunction. These treatments offer a more precise approach to correcting immune cell activity, enhancing immune response, and reducing the risk of infections and other complications commonly seen in PID patients. The introduction of drugs like Leniolisib, which targets the PI3Kδ enzyme, provides a promising option for patients with specific genetic mutations, allowing for improved immune function and reduced dependency on traditional, broad-spectrum immunosuppressive therapies.

Innovations in diagnostic tools, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and genetic screening, have revolutionized the early detection and personalized treatment of PID. These tools enable clinicians to identify genetic mutations responsible for immune deficiencies, allowing for targeted therapy development and more accurate prognoses. Furthermore, AI-powered diagnostic systems facilitate quicker, more precise assessments of immune status, ensuring that patients receive timely interventions and reducing the need for subjective evaluations. Factors driving the growth of the Primary Immune Deficiency market include the increasing availability of new treatments, greater investment in research and development (R&D), and strengthened collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic tech providers, and research institutions. Telemedicine platforms are playing a crucial role in enhancing accessibility to care, especially for patients in remote or underserved areas, ensuring equitable access to cutting-edge treatments. As regions like North America and Europe continue to innovate with advanced therapies and diagnostic solutions, the global PID market is expected to experience sustained growth and continued improvement in patient outcomes

Recent Developments in Primary Immune Deficiency Market:

• In July 2024, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the approval of Xembify (immune globulin [Ig] subcutaneous, human – klhw) 20% solution to allow biweekly dosing and its use in treatment-naive patients. Xembify is indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency in individuals aged 2 years and older, including conditions such as congenital agammaglobulinemia, common variable immunodeficiency, X-linked agammaglobulinemia, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, and severe combined immunodeficiencies.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the Primary Immune Deficiency market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the Primary Immune Deficiency market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current Primary Immune Deficiency marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

