PridCor Therapeutics Secures Global Antiviral Portfolio, Establishing Leadership in Treatment of Long COVID and Infection-Associated Chronic Illnesses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PridCor Therapeutics LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the acquisition of a global antiviral asset portfolio, establishing the Company as a leading developer of treatments for Long COVID and a broad range of infection-associated chronic illnesses (IACI), a rapidly emerging global healthcare challenge representing a significant and growing market opportunity.

The acquisition includes IMC-2, a Phase 2b-ready fixed-dose combination targeting the full spectrum of symptoms associated with Long COVID and related chronic conditions, including ME/CFS, fibromyalgia, and IBS. The portfolio also includes IMC-1, a Phase 3-ready candidate for fibromyalgia, providing PridCor with a late-stage asset positioned for near-term clinical advancement and potential value inflection.

Together, these assets establish one of the most advanced and comprehensive antiviral pipelines targeting viral reactivation, a key underlying driver increasingly recognized across multiple chronic disease states.

“This is a defining moment for PridCor and for the future of treating infection-associated chronic illness,” said Dr. William Pridgen, Co-Founder and CEO of PridCor Therapeutics. “We are building a category-defining company focused on solving one of the largest unmet needs in modern medicine. With a Phase 3-ready asset and a Phase 2b-ready combination therapy, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate clinical development and deliver meaningful solutions to millions of patients who currently have none.”

Building on its recently published Long COVID case series, PridCor is advancing its proprietary combination antiviral regimen into the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai’s SHIELD study, further validating its approach through collaboration with one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers.

Published research supporting PridCor’s approach can be found here:

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2025.1698271

With this acquisition, PridCor significantly expands its clinical pipeline, strengthens its scientific foundation, and positions itself as a central platform for the development and commercialization of multi-mechanism antiviral therapies targeting chronic, virus-associated diseases.

About PridCor Therapeutics

PridCor Therapeutics LLC is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel antiviral therapies to address infection-associated chronic illnesses (IACI), including Long COVID and other viral-driven conditions. The company’s lead investigational approach, the Combo Regimen, combines multiple antiviral agents with complementary mechanisms of action to target persistent viral activity and improve patient outcomes. PridCor is advancing a multi-asset pipeline designed to deliver safe, durable, and effective treatments for patients with few or no existing therapeutic options.

Forward-looking statements are based on PridCor Therapeutics’ current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the completion, timing and results of current and future clinical studies relating to Combo Regimen and other possible combination candidates. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For more information about PridCor Therapeutics please visit https://www.PridCor.com .

Contact: Info@PridCor.com