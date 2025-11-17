Presentations at Association for Molecular Pathology 2025 Annual Meeting Spotlight Clinical Impact of Delve Bio’s Metagenomic Sequencing Test for Improving CNS Diagnosis

Delve Detect delivers 22 percent greater diagnostic yield with results the next day, offering an important new tool for managing complex central nervous system infections, including co-infection and culture-negative presentations

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotech--Delve Bio, a pioneer in metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) for infectious diseases, today announced presentations demonstrating the clinical impact of using its flagship metagenomic pathogen detection test, Delve Detect, to diagnose culture-negative and co-infections in the central nervous system. The presentations will be shared at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2025 Annual Meeting in Boston.

“Real-world experience underscores what our data show: Delve Detect CSF provides significant clinical benefits to the patients who need them most,” said Brad Murray, chief executive officer of Delve Bio. “Traditional testing often requires clinicians to run multiple tests over days and weeks, all while patients continue to progress. Delve Detect provides a single, comprehensive answer — covering bacterial, viral, fungal, and parasitic pathogens — with next day results. We’re committed to making this transformative technology widely available to help patients facing serious infections.”

Delve Detect uses metagenomic sequencing to identify viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites with a single test from a single sample, delivering 22 percent greater diagnostic yield. The presentations on Friday, November 14, detail cases in which mNGS testing using Delve Detect enabled faster, more precise management for critically ill patients, including:

Co-infection in an Immunocompromised Patient: mNGS testing can detect multiple opportunistic pathogens simultaneously, enabling rapid therapeutic decision-making in complex immunosuppressed patients. Standard cultures were negative for an immunocompromised patient with glioblastoma and imaging findings suggestive of invasive fungal infection. Delve Detect identified co-infection with Aspergillus terreus and Varicella-Zoster virus within 30 hours of sample receipt. The results prompted immediate initiation of antiviral therapy alongside targeted antifungal therapy, confirming invasive mold infection and an unrecognized viral co-infection.

and Varicella-Zoster virus within 30 hours of sample receipt. The results prompted immediate initiation of antiviral therapy alongside targeted antifungal therapy, confirming invasive mold infection and an unrecognized viral co-infection. Culture-Negative CNS Infection: mNGS testing can identify fastidious pathogens in culture-negative CNS infections, enabling clinicians to quickly refine therapy, and potentially reduce morbidity associated with empiric broad-spectrum antimicrobial use. A 50-year-old previously healthy man presented with multifocal brain abscesses and meningoencephalitis. Despite Gram-positive cocci seen on aspirate, all cultures were negative. Delve Detect identified Streptococcus intermedius directly from cerebrospinal fluid, delivering a diagnosis without requiring tissue sampling. The result enabled change in management to targeted antimicrobial therapy.

Delve Detect is Delve Bio’s flagship metagenomic testing service, providing comprehensive pathogen detection with results delivered the next day after sample receipt. Each test includes access to Delve’s Clinical Microbial Sequencing Board, an on-call team of infectious disease experts who review results in clinical context. Developed at the University of California, San Francisco, and exclusively licensed to Delve Bio, Delve Detect offers rapid, unbiased detection of pathogens to transform patient care.

Delve Bio is a metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) company that empowers laboratories and clinicians with the insights they need to confidently diagnose routine and rare infectious diseases, thereby minimizing the impact of harmful pathogens on humanity. By leveraging its unbiased, pathogen-agnostic mNGS platform, Delve Bio is able to identify a wide range of pathogens with a single test. Founded by world leaders in genomics and infectious disease Drs. Charles Chiu, Joe DeRisi, Michael Wilson, Pardis Sabeti, and Matthew Meyerson, the company is backed by top institutional investors including Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund II, Section 32, and GV, along with leading individual investors. For more information, visit www.delve.bio.

