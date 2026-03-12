PreludeDx Announces Publication in Breast Cancer Research Validating AidaBreast™, the Only Multi-Omic Test to Predict Locoregional Recurrence Risk and Radiation Therapy Benefit in Early-Stage Invasive Breast Cancer

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx®), a leader in precision diagnostics for early-stage breast cancer, announced today the publication of results from a large, multi-institutional validation study of the AidaBreast™ test in Breast Cancer Research. The groundbreaking data demonstrated the test to be both prognostic for 10-year recurrence risk and predictive for radiation therapy benefit.

"For decades, radiation decisions in early-stage invasive breast cancer have relied primarily on clinicopathologic features, which do not fully capture the biological behavior of an individual tumor," said Dr. Naamit Gerber, Radiation Oncologist at NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center and co-author of the study. "Aida™ is the first and only test designed to provide both prognostic assessment of locoregional recurrence risk and predictive insight into radiation therapy benefit. This type of biologic information has not previously been available to guide radiation decision-making and represents an important advancement toward truly personalized care."

In the published study, investigators evaluated 922 hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-negative invasive women treated with breast-conserving surgery, with and without adjuvant radiation therapy, across four academic and clinical centers in the United States and Sweden, with a median follow-up of 10 years. AidaBreast integrates targeted NextGen RNA expression with multiplex protein biomarker expression and spatial biology to provide insight into both recurrence risk and differential benefit from radiation therapy.

"The publication of this study represents an important milestone not only for Aida™, but for PreludeDx as a whole," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "With DCISionRT transforming radiation decision-making in DCIS and AidaBreast extending biologic precision into early-stage invasive breast cancer, PreludeDx is uniquely positioned to lead the evolution of personalized radiation therapy decisions. Our portfolio reflects a long-term commitment to delivering clinically actionable biology across the continuum of early-stage breast cancer care."

Key Findings from the Multi-Institutional Study

The study demonstrates that the AidaBreast test may better inform individualized shared decision-making for radiation therapy treatment. AidaBreast identified a low risk group of patients who did not have a statistically significant benefit from radiation therapy and a subset of patients who had a targeted and significant benefit from RT. The test provided information not available from clinicopathology and may enable clinicians to escalate and de-escalate therapy based on molecular biology.

"This publication validates the strength of our multi-omic platform," said Troy Bremer, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of PreludeDx. "By integrating the multiplex platform and spatial biology, AidaBreast captures complementary dimensions of tumor biology that cannot be assessed through clinicopathologic features alone. The ability to provide both prognostic and predictive insight from a single assay reflects the next evolution of precision medicine in early-stage invasive breast cancer."

Building on the Proven Impact of DCISionRT®

AidaBreast builds on PreludeDx's leadership established with DCISionRT, the widely adopted test that transformed radiation therapy decision-making for women diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). Together, DCISionRT and AidaBreast reflect PreludeDx's strategy to provide biologically driven decision support tools across the spectrum of early-stage breast cancer.

Advancing Precision in Early-Stage Invasive Breast Cancer

As breast cancer care continues to shift toward personalization, multi-omic approaches that integrate personalized tumor biology may help better align treatment intensity with individual patient risk. Upon further validation, AidaBreast has the potential to support more informed, shared decision-making between physicians and patients regarding the use of radiation therapy.

About DCISionRT®

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. The test provides a Decision Score that identifies a woman's risk as low, elevated, or residual risk. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed, personalized treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company serving patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology from the University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx is dedicated to developing precision breast cancer tools that impact treatment decisions. The company's mission is to provide innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™, Know Your Benefit. For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

