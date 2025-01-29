Precision BioSciences Strengthens Senior Leadership Team to Drive Multiple In Vivo Gene Editing Programs

- Cindy Atwell, promoted to Chief Development and Business Officer-

- Cassie Gorsuch, PhD, promoted to Chief Scientific Officer –

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies, including gene elimination, gene insertion, and gene excision programs, today announced enhancements within the Company’s senior leadership team. Precision continues to progress its lead in vivo gene editing program, PBGENE-HBV, through Phase 1 clinical study, while preparing to advance additional in vivo programs into clinic.





Cindy Atwell is appointed to Chief Development and Business Officer where she will oversee all development functions for Precision including clinical, translational, regulatory, program leadership and management in addition to business development and alliance oversight. Ms. Atwell’s responsibilities will include oversight over Precision’s lead clinical stage PBGENE-HBV program, as well as the Company’s next in vivo gene editing programs. Ms. Atwell joined Precision BioSciences in 2019 and has served as the Company’s Chief Business Officer since 2022. Ms. Atwell has been instrumental in delivering multiple partnerships and business development deals for Precision while also overseeing the Company’s alliance and program management teams. Ms. Atwell has over twenty years of multi-disciplinary experience in the biopharma industry, holding various positions across business development and clinical research at Halozyme, AbbVie, Amylin, and other biotech companies. Cindy holds an MBA from the University of California, San Diego and a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology from the Pennsylvania State University.

Additionally, Cassie Gorsuch, PhD has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer overseeing non-clinical development and gene therapy discovery. Dr. Gorsuch will be responsible for preclinical proof of concept and IND-enabling data to support advancement to clinical studies. Dr. Gorsuch most recently served as Precision’s Vice President of Gene Therapy Discovery. Dr. Gorsuch has been instrumental in the advancement of the PBGENE-HBV program through preclinical studies and into the clinic. Dr. Gorsuch will continue to support external engagement and education regarding ARCUS and Precision’s gene editing efforts. Dr. Gorsuch earned her PhD in biological sciences from the University of Notre Dame and a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from Rockhurst University.

“I’m delighted to announce the well-deserved promotion of Cindy Atwell who has been instrumental in driving program teams to successful regulatory milestones while also bolstering Precision’s development capabilities through key external partnerships,” said Michael Amoroso, Chief Executive Officer of Precision Biosciences. “Her perseverance and dedication to Precision BioSciences has enabled us to fully pivot into an in vivo gene editing company and advance our own programs into the clinic, starting with our PBGENE-HBV program that remains on track with anticipated Phase 1 clinical data milestones in 2025.”

“I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Dr. Cassie Gorsuch who has already established herself as a leader of our company both internally and externally with our various stakeholders,” said Dr. Jeff Smith, Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer. “As a pioneering clinical stage in vivo gene editing company, it’s critical that our preclinical efforts translate into clinical success, and having Cassie oversee non-clinical development and gene therapy discovery while working alongside me strengthens our capabilities and scientific leadership team.”

In addition to these changes, Sam Wadsworth, PhD, has notified us of his intent to retire from Board work and has stepped away from his Director role at Precision BioSciences. “We thank Sam for his steadfast commitment to our Science and Technology Committee and the valuable contributions he has made during his time with the Precision team. We wish him well in future endeavors,” added Mr. Amoroso.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. Key capabilities and differentiating characteristics may enable ARCUS nucleases to drive more intended, defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline is comprised of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

The ARCUS® platform is being used to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene insertion (inserting DNA into gene to cause expression/add function), elimination (removing a genome e.g. viral DNA or mutant mitochondrial DNA), and excision (removing a large portion of a defective gene by delivering two ARCUS nucleases in a single AAV).

