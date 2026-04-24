Precision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 24, 2026

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for high unmet need diseases, today announced that, on April 20, 2026, the Compensation Committee of Precision’s Board of Directors approved the grant of an inducement award of 7,094 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to a new employee under the Precision BioSciences, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (“Inducement Award Plan”) in connection with their commencement of employment. The award was granted under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as an inducement for the employee to commence service with Precision.

The employee’s RSUs vest (subject to continued service to Precision through the applicable vesting dates) in substantially equal annual installments on each of the first three anniversaries of the date of the commencement of their employment.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. These features are intended for ARCUS nucleases to drive more defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline is comprised of clinical stage in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

The ARCUS® platform is being used to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene elimination (removing a genome e.g. viral DNA such as in the Company’s PBGENE-HBV program), and excision (removing a large portion of a defective gene by delivering two ARCUS nucleases in a single AAV such as in the Company’s PBGENE-DMD program) and gene insertion (inserting DNA into gene to cause expression/add function).

Investor and Media Contact:

Naresh Tanna

Vice President, Investor Relations

Naresh.Tanna@precisionbiosciences.com