PranaX Appoints Phillip Maderia as CEO to Lead Exosome Innovation

HOUSTON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PranaX Corporation, a pioneer in exosome-based regenerative wellness, proudly announces the appointment of Phillip Maderia as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over three decades of leadership in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, most notably in pioneering exosome production, Phillip brings unparalleled expertise to advance PranaX’s mission of leveraging exosomes to enhance quality of life nationwide.

Regenerative Biomedical Products company appoints CEO

PranaX is committed to harnessing the evolving biology of exosomes, nature’s cellular messengers, to confer regenerative properties on aging, inflamed, and damaged tissues and organs. The company aims to develop exosomes as natural physician-directed supplements and wellness products, delivering transformative health benefits globally.

Phillip joins PranaX from Lonza, where he served as Site Head and exosome Business Leader of the Lexington, MA, manufacturing facility since 2021. At Lonza, he spearheaded the expansion of the exosome business, overseeing a $12M operation and leading the construction of Lonza’s first 500L-scale GMP exosome manufacturing process. His strategic vision was instrumental in Lonza’s acquisition of Codiak BioSciences’ intellectual property and clinical programs in 2023, cementing the company’s leadership in the exosome field. Before Lonza, Phillip served as VP Manufacturing Operations at Codiak BioSciences where he led the supply of three exosome clinical programs in oncology, and at LFB-USA and Sanofi Genzyme, where he held senior roles in manufacturing and engineering leadership in biologics manufacturing.

“Phillip’s exceptional track record in exosome and biologics manufacturing and his ability to translate complex science into impactful solutions make him the perfect leader for PranaX,” said Steven J. Greco, PhD, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of PranaX. “His arrival marks a defining moment as we accelerate our journey to bring exosome-based wellness products to the world.”

“I’m thrilled to lead PranaX at this exciting juncture,” said Phillip. “Exosomes represent a frontier in regenerative wellness, and PranaX’s mission to make these benefits widely accessible resonates deeply with me. I look forward to driving our team to deliver natural, science-driven products that empower people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.”

Under Phillip’s leadership, PranaX aims to expand its research pipeline, forge strategic partnerships, and bring its innovative exosome solutions to market, solidifying its role as a global leader in next-generation wellness.

About PranaX Corporation

Houston, Texas

PranaX is a regenerative medicine biotechnology company dedicated to harnessing stem cell-derived exosomes to rejuvenate aging, inflamed, and damaged tissues and organs through evidence-based science. The company’s overarching mission is to unlock the regenerative properties of exosomes to promote wellness, combat chronic disease, and lead individuals towards healthier, more fulfilling lives. The company’s research, development, and manufacturing operations are headquartered within the Levit Green life science campus in

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pranax-appoints-phillip-maderia-as-ceo-to-lead-exosome-innovation-302399478.html

SOURCE PranaX