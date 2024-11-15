Post-Hoc Analysis Demonstrating Sotagliflozin Benefits Across Broad Spectrum of Heart Failure Patient Populations is Among Four Lexicon-Supported Presentations at the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Sessions 2024 in Chicago

Study results add to the growing body of evidence differentiating sotagliflozin within SGLT inhibitor class

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that data from four studies of sotagliflozin will be delivered during the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Sessions 2024 being held November 16-18 at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.

One of those studies, a secondary analysis of data from the Phase 3 SCORED clinical trial, examined the association of heart failure stage with cardiovascular disease and kidney events. Researchers in the study observed that sotagliflozin had similar relative benefits for all endpoints, irrespective of heart failure stage, with a corresponding increase in absolute benefits at earlier stages.



Details of the four presentations are as follows:

“Sotagliflozin, a Dual Inhibitor of Sodium-Glucose Transporters 1 and 2, Elicits Cardioprotective Effects Through Attenuation of Platelet Activation and Thrombosis,” -- a poster presentation, Saturday, November 16, 4:17-4:27p.m. CT, Poster# 4134384, South Level 1, Area S104B, presented by Livia Stanger, Ph.D. candidate, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan

“Effect of Sotagliflozin, a Dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 Inhibitor, on Systolic Blood Pressure in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes,” -- a poster presentation, Sunday, November 17. 11:30a.m.-12:30p.m., Poster# Su3019, Posters Zone 3, presented by M. Belinda Hardin, PharmD, US Medical Affairs, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

“Association of the 2022 AHA/ACC/HFSA Heart Failure Staging and Cardiovascular and Kidney Outcomes in Patients with Diabetes and Kidney Disease: A Secondary Analysis of the SCORED Trial,” -- a moderated poster presentation, Sunday, November 17, 3:15-3:20p.m CT, Poster# MDP1133, Posters Zone 4, presented by Ayodele Odutayo, Ph.D., M.D., University of Toronto, Ontario

“Sotagliflozin Reduces Contractile Work In Human Living Myocardial Slices,” -- a poster presentation, Sunday, November 17, 3:15-4:15p.m. CT, Poster# Su1070, Poster Zone 1, South Level 3, Science & Technology Hall, presented by Rebecca Taichman, M.D. candidate, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

“The post-hoc studies that will be presented at AHA reinforce our belief that sotagliflozin is differentiated within the SGLT inhibitor drug class. These studies help build a broad-based, scientific rationale supporting the dual mechanism of action of sotagliflozin,” said Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Lexicon’s senior vice president and chief medical officer.

About Sotagliflozin

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, sotagliflozin is an oral inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose cotransporter types 2 and 1 (SGLT2 and SGLT1). SGLT2 is responsible for glucose and sodium reabsorption by the kidney and SGLT1 is responsible for glucose and sodium absorption in the gastrointestinal tract. Sotagliflozin has been studied in multiple patient populations encompassing heart failure, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease in clinical studies involving approximately 20,000 patients.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to treat disease safely and effectively. Lexicon has commercially launched one of these medicines, INPEFA® (sotagliflozin) in the United States, and has a pipeline of other promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, diabetes and metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

