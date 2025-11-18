SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Porosome Therapeutics Publishes Preclinical Findings Demonstrating Restoration of Neuronal Secretion and Reversal of Alzheimer’s Disease Pathology Following Porosome Reconstitution Therapy

November 18, 2025 | 
3 min read
  • Human brain organoid studies demonstrated significant improvement in neuronal growth, morphology, and function
  • These findings highlight the potential of the porosome – a central node in cellular communication – as a powerful new target for treating complex diseases
  • Results will be featured at SONY’s booth #420 in the San Diego Convention Center during the Society for Neuroscience conference

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porosome Therapeutics Inc. (“Porosome Therapeutics”) today announced the publication of preclinical results in bioRxiv from studies using human brain organoids. These findings showcase the company’s first-in-class, disease-modifying therapeutic platform, which combines porosome reconstitution and a small-molecule flavonoid. The study demonstrated that addressing both the defects in cellular metabolism and neuronal communication reversed the growth, morphological and signaling abnormalities associated with Alzheimer’s disease pathology.

“These preclinical findings reflect the progress we have made in translating decades of foundational research in porosome biology into a novel therapeutic strategy for one of the most devastating neurological diseases to date,” said Guillermo Marmol, MBA, chief executive officer and co-founder of Porosome Therapeutics. “We look forward to building on these key findings and to unlocking the potential of the porosome as a therapeutic target for the more than 55 million patients worldwide living with Alzheimer’s.”

Bhanu P. Jena, Ph.D., chairman and co-founder of Porosome Therapeutics Inc. added, “While defects in neuronal signaling are a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease, our study is the first to show that restoring porosome function—alongside correcting neuronal metabolic deficiencies—can reverse impairments in neuronal growth, morphology, and synaptic activity. It is exciting to see that using iPSC-derived human brain organoids, as recommended by the NIH and FDA, we demonstrate both morphological and functional reversal of Alzheimer’s following porosome reconstitution therapy. This milestone not only advances Alzheimer’s treatment but also opens new possibilities for other neurosecretory disorders such as Parkinson’s.”

These studies were conducted using iSPC-derived human brain organoids. Organoids were cultured with the beta amyloid peptide (Aβ1-42) to induce Alzheimer’s disease conditions, a well-established model system. These studies were conducted using neuronal activity and were measured using the UHD-CMOS-MEA system, an advanced platform for high-precision recording of cellular electrical activity, jointly developed by SONY Semiconductor Solutions, SCREEN Holdings, and VitroVo.

The article titled, “Porosome reconstitution reverses Alzheimers in human brain organoids” is available online. Porosome Therapeutics plans to submit these findings for peer-reviewed publication in the near future.

About Porosome Therapeutics, Inc.
Porosome Therapeutics, Inc. is pioneering a new frontier in medicine by restoring intercellular communication of diseased cells, offering a path to treat conditions once thought untreatable. Leveraging decades of research and over 200 published studies, the company has developed a proprietary platform targeting porosome proteins through highly specific nanobody-based therapies, small molecules, and organelle transplantation. This innovative approach restores porosome function, addressing a core mechanistic driver of disease. By focusing on the fundamental machinery of secretion, Porosome Therapeutics is creating a new class of medicines with broad therapeutic potential across neurological, pulmonary and metabolic diseases. Porosome Therapeutics’ work on Alzheimer’s Disease is carried out through a subsidiary, NeuroTher LLC.

Media Contact
Jason Braco, PhD
jbraco@lifescicomms.com
(908)-432-4243


Massachusetts Neuroscience Neurodegenerative disease Preclinical Alzheimer’s disease
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Contemporary art collage of woman sitting in the lotus position, cloud, pillows against the background of the night sky. Concept of healthy lifestyle and sport. Good and relaxing sleep. Copy space.
Mergers & acquisitions
Another Bidding War Breaks as Lundbeck Bids for Sleep Biotech Avadel
November 14, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Layoffs
AbbVie Ends 11-Year Relationship With Calico, Lays Off 100+
November 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Collage image sketch of tired girl sleeping home nightmare monster in room isolated on drawing background.
Neuroscience
Alkermes Pushes Narcolepsy Program to Phase III With ‘Highly Competitive’ Mid-Stage Data
November 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Boston, Massachusetts, skyline over Quincy Market
Job Trends
21 Companies Miss Massachusetts Hiring Targets, Affecting Hundreds of Jobs
November 13, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel