Porosome Therapeutics Publishes Preclinical Findings Demonstrating Restoration of Neuronal Secretion and Reversal of Alzheimer’s Disease Pathology Following Porosome Reconstitution Therapy

Human brain organoid studies demonstrated significant improvement in neuronal growth, morphology, and function

These findings highlight the potential of the porosome – a central node in cellular communication – as a powerful new target for treating complex diseases

Results will be featured at SONY’s booth #420 in the San Diego Convention Center during the Society for Neuroscience conference



BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porosome Therapeutics Inc. (“Porosome Therapeutics”) today announced the publication of preclinical results in bioRxiv from studies using human brain organoids. These findings showcase the company’s first-in-class, disease-modifying therapeutic platform, which combines porosome reconstitution and a small-molecule flavonoid. The study demonstrated that addressing both the defects in cellular metabolism and neuronal communication reversed the growth, morphological and signaling abnormalities associated with Alzheimer’s disease pathology.

“These preclinical findings reflect the progress we have made in translating decades of foundational research in porosome biology into a novel therapeutic strategy for one of the most devastating neurological diseases to date,” said Guillermo Marmol, MBA, chief executive officer and co-founder of Porosome Therapeutics. “We look forward to building on these key findings and to unlocking the potential of the porosome as a therapeutic target for the more than 55 million patients worldwide living with Alzheimer’s.”

Bhanu P. Jena, Ph.D., chairman and co-founder of Porosome Therapeutics Inc. added, “While defects in neuronal signaling are a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease, our study is the first to show that restoring porosome function—alongside correcting neuronal metabolic deficiencies—can reverse impairments in neuronal growth, morphology, and synaptic activity. It is exciting to see that using iPSC-derived human brain organoids, as recommended by the NIH and FDA, we demonstrate both morphological and functional reversal of Alzheimer’s following porosome reconstitution therapy. This milestone not only advances Alzheimer’s treatment but also opens new possibilities for other neurosecretory disorders such as Parkinson’s.”

These studies were conducted using iSPC-derived human brain organoids. Organoids were cultured with the beta amyloid peptide (Aβ 1-42 ) to induce Alzheimer’s disease conditions, a well-established model system. These studies were conducted using neuronal activity and were measured using the UHD-CMOS-MEA system, an advanced platform for high-precision recording of cellular electrical activity, jointly developed by SONY Semiconductor Solutions, SCREEN Holdings, and VitroVo.

The article titled, “Porosome reconstitution reverses Alzheimers in human brain organoids” is available online. Porosome Therapeutics plans to submit these findings for peer-reviewed publication in the near future.

About Porosome Therapeutics, Inc.

Porosome Therapeutics, Inc. is pioneering a new frontier in medicine by restoring intercellular communication of diseased cells, offering a path to treat conditions once thought untreatable. Leveraging decades of research and over 200 published studies, the company has developed a proprietary platform targeting porosome proteins through highly specific nanobody-based therapies, small molecules, and organelle transplantation. This innovative approach restores porosome function, addressing a core mechanistic driver of disease. By focusing on the fundamental machinery of secretion, Porosome Therapeutics is creating a new class of medicines with broad therapeutic potential across neurological, pulmonary and metabolic diseases. Porosome Therapeutics’ work on Alzheimer’s Disease is carried out through a subsidiary, NeuroTher LLC.

