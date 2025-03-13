Polyrizon Launches Preclinical Studies for Intranasal Naloxone to Combat Opioid Overdose Using Cutting-Edge Platform

Raanana, Israel, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ) (the “Company” or “Polyrizon”), a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative intranasal hydrogels, previously announced the initiation of preclinical studies for intranasal Naloxone, a life-saving opioid overdose treatment.

As previously announced, the study will be conducted in collaboration with Professor Fabio Sonvico, Associate Professor at the Department of Food and Drug of the University of Parma (Italy) a leading expert in the development of intranasal and pulmonary drug delivery solutions and a member of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board.

These preclinical studies mark a step forward in evaluating Polyrizon’s Trap and Target™ (T&T) platform for the intranasal administration of Naloxone, an opioid antagonist designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. These studies will assess key parameters, such as drug loading capacity, release kinetics, nasal deposition and stability, laying the groundwork for further safety and efficacy testing in preclinical and clinical studies.

“The opioid crisis continues to be a global public health emergency and improving Naloxone administration is essential for saving lives,” said Tomer Izraeli CEO of Polyrizon. “Our proprietary T&T platform is designed to optimize drug delivery, and we believe it holds the potential to enhance intranasal Naloxone by offering higher bioavailability for increased drug effectiveness and optimized drug release profiles that ensure rapid opioid reversal when every second counts. These advantages could make a critical difference in emergency overdose situations, providing a safer and more accessible solution for at-risk individuals and first responders.”

The ongoing opioid epidemic, largely driven by fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, has led to a dramatic rise in overdose fatalities worldwide. Naloxone, an FDA-approved opioid antagonist, has been shown to reverse opioid toxicity when administered promptly after respiratory depression occurs. The global Naloxone market is projected to reach $2.47 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11%. The Naloxone intranasal spray market alone is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2030 (Vantage Market Research, February 2022).

Intranasal delivery of Naloxone presents several advantages, including ease of administration, eliminating the need for trained medical personnel, reduced risk of needlestick injuries and increased accessibility, allowing emergency responders, caregivers, and at-risk individuals to carry and use it effectively.

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue. Polyrizon’s proprietary Capture and Contain TM, or C&C, hydrogel technology, comprised of a mixture of naturally occurring building blocks, is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and potentially functions as a “biological mask” with a thin shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity. Polyrizon are further developing certain aspects of our C&C hydrogel technology such as the bioadhesion and prolonged retention at the nasal deposition site for intranasal delivery of drugs. Polyrizon refers to its additional technology, which is in an earlier stage of pre-clinical development, that is focused on nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, as Trap and Target ™, or T&T. For more information, please visit https://polyrizon-biotech.com.

