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Press Releases

PolyPid to Participate in the Craig-Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

May 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient outcomes by elevating treatment effectiveness, right where care begins, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in investor meetings at the Craig-Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at the Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.

Investors interested in meeting with PolyPid should contact their Craig Hallum representative directly.

About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment effectiveness, right where care begins. The Company develops long-acting, controlled-release drugs designed to deliver therapy precisely at the site of care, addressing critical unmet medical needs across a wide and diverse pipeline spanning surgical care, metabolic diseases, and beyond. PolyPid’s lead product, D-PLEX₁₀₀, successfully met its primary and all key secondary endpoints in the landmark Phase 3 SHIELD II trial for the prevention of surgical site infections. Guided by a commitment to precision and innovation, PolyPid is redefining how therapies perform and raise the standard of patient care. For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
PolyPid Ltd.
Ori Warshavsky
908-858-5995
IR@Polypid.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Arx Investor Relations
North American Equities Desk
polypid@arxhq.com


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