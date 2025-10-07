PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. Engages Financial Advisor to Lead Neos Facility Capital Raise

Contact Information

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (CSE: PLAS) (FSE: XV2) (the "" or ""), an Alberta-based clean technology company focused on advanced plastic recycling, is pleased to announce it has engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance Inc. as financial advisor for PlasCred's first commercial-scale facility advanced recycling facility, Neos, in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.Neos will convert 100 tonnes per day of mixed, hard-to-recycle plastic waste, equivalent to diverting approximately 36,500 metric tonnes of plastic waste from landfills each year, into PlasCred Circular Condensate™ (""), a low-sulphur circular naphtha used in the production of virgin plastic. This output will eliminate an estimated 51,000 tonnes of CO₂e annually, based on lifecycle modeling of diverted plastic waste and avoided virgin fossil production.The facility's proprietary, patent-pending dual catalytic pyrolysis system has been developed and piloted entirely in Canada, validated through over two years of continuous operation at PlasCred's Primus pilot facility. Neos will also leverage Palantir Foundry, an industrial AI data platform, to provide real-time visibility across feedstock supply, production performance, and environmental impact. This integration will enable auditable lifecycle assessments, support plastic credit tracking, and optimise logistics, reinforcing PlasCred's ability to deliver measurable environmental outcomes and operational excellence from day one.The project is strategically located at CN Rail's Scotford Yard in Alberta's Industrial Heartland, a premier hydrocarbon-processing hub with enclosed industrial buildings, a 200-car siding, existing utilities, and direct Class I rail connectivity. This integration ensures reliable inbound feedstock logistics and seamless outbound product shipments. Neos is the commercial proof point for PlasCred's proposed scale-up strategy, providing the operational and market platform for Maximus, the Company's industrial-scale expansion that will be co-located at the same Scotford site. Maximus is designed to process up to 2,000 tonnes per day and produce up to 10,000 barrels per day of condensate. PlasCred has also identified additional locations in North America for future facilities, positioning the Company to replicate its model in other key markets and build a long-term growth pipeline.PlasCred's technology efficiently converts mixed contaminated plastics that are typically rejected by mechanical recycling. Unlike incineration or waste-to-energy approaches, the process produces a circular petrochemical feedstock suitable for reuse in new, food-grade plastics, supporting Extended Producer Responsibility (") compliance and corporate sustainability mandates.PlasCred projects the Neos facility to cost approximately $25 million. The company has secured a $5 million non-dilutive grant from Emissions Reduction Alberta ("") and received a non-binding indicative $8.5 million senior debt term sheet from the Business Development Bank of Canada (""), representing a path to over 50 percent project funding. PlasCred has also secured a five-year fixed-price definitive offtake agreement at $120 CAD per barrel with a Global Commodities Company ("") covering 100 percent of Neos production and providing predictable revenue from day one. PlasCred has built a strong roster of strategic partners including CN Rail for integrated logistics, Palantir Technologies for advanced operational intelligence and the Global Commodities Company ("") offtake partner securing market demand for all project output. Together, these relationships create a de-risked platform as PlasCred moves toward construction." said Troy Lupul, President and CEO of PlasCred.PlasCred is at the forefront of rebalancing the future of plastics. The company is transforming plastic waste by granting it a valuable second life. With a vision of advancing towards a climate-positive future, PlasCred aspires to be among the largest advanced plastic waste recyclers in North America and globally. Their groundbreaking patent-pending technology is set to revolutionize the approach to plastic waste management and advanced recycling.PlasCred also has strategic partnerships with CN Rail, Palantir Technologies Inc., the Government of Alberta, Fibreco Export Inc., and a Global Commodities Company. These collaborations provide PlasCred with world-class logistics, AI-driven operational intelligence, and stable long-term revenue, while driving measurable environmental impact through large-scale waste diversion, CO₂e reduction, and circular economy leadership.For further information on PlasCred, visit our website atTroy Lupul - President & CEOFor more information please contact:Investor RelationsEmail:To view the source version of this press release, please visit