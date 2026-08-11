Phio Pharmaceuticals Secures U.S. Notice of Allowance for INTASYL Composition Selectively Targeting BRD4 Protein with Compound PH-894

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary INTASYL® gene-silencing technology, today announced the receipt of a U.S. Notice of Allowance for a patent covering PH-894, further strengthening the Company's intellectual property portfolio.The patent allowance represents a critical milestone in protecting Phio's strategic interest in the Company's INTASYL® platform. PH-894, designed to selectively silence BRD4, is a key regulator of gene expression associated with proliferative and infectious disease."Robust intellectual property protection is a continuous focus in our development strategy to advance novel immuno-oncology therapies and maximize the long-term value of the INTASYL platform," said Robert Bitterman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phio Pharmaceuticals. "This patent advancement solidifies our commitment to advance PH-894 in the U.S. and pursue strategic collaborations internationally."Phio has built a comprehensive patent estate supporting its INTASYL® technology and therapeutic pipeline. The Company's portfolio currently includes 54 issued patents covering INTASYL chemistry, specific gene targets, immuno-oncology compounds, and therapeutic applications across major global markets.The newly allowed patent further reinforces Phio's commitment to protecting its proprietary innovations and advancing next-generation cancer therapies based on targeted gene silencing.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit