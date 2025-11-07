Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces INTASYL PH-762 is Named Immunomodulatory Solution of the Year in the BioTech Breakthrough Award Program

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today that its INTASYL compound PH-762 is the winner of the 2025 Immunomodulatory Solution of the Year award.This is the fifth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products, and services around the globe."I'm honored that our INTASYL PH-762 has been awarded 'Immunomodulatory Solution of the Year' from the BioTech Breakthrough Awards Program," said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Phio Pharmaceuticals. "We believe our intratumoral immunotherapy represents a promising approach to enhance cancer treatment efficacy."Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, of BioTech Breakthrough stated, "PH-762 specifically fulfills a medical need for a non-surgical treatment option for patients with cutaneous carcinomas."Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYL® gene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The ongoing Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Part of, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visitTech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit