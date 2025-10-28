Philips introduces industry-first cath lab integration that automatically synchronizes pre-operative CT with C-arm movement, paving the way for CT-guided PCI

Philips Follow C-arm capability

Follow C-arm



October 27, 2025



New integration of Philips Advanced Visualization Workspace* with the Azurion image-guided therapy platform automatically synchronizes CT images with C-arm movement, supporting workflow efficiency and additional anatomical insights in PCI procedures1

San Francisco, USA and Amsterdam, The Netherlands – At the annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT 2025) meeting, Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today introduced an industry-first innovation that integrates pre-operative CT data directly into the cath lab workflow. This new capability, available through the integration of Philips’ Advanced Visualization Workspace (AVW) with the Azurion image-guided therapy system, marks a first step towards CT-guided percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), a minimally invasive procedure to open narrowed coronary arteries and restore blood flow to the heart.



The new capability, Follow C-arm, automatically synchronizes the 3D reconstruction of coronary arteries with the movement of the Azurion C-arm. As the C-arm angulation changes, the CT volume rotates in real time to match, giving interventionalists the 3D anatomical view without manual interaction. This seamless connection helps clinicians combine the detailed insights of CT imaging with the flexibility of live X-ray guidance inside the cath lab. The combined AVW–Azurion approach aims to provide enhanced anatomical insights to guide complex PCI procedures, publications have shown that leveraging CCTA may lead to reduction in contrast medium use and radiation dose during interventions.1



Supporting the shift towards CT-guided PCI

Coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) is increasingly used in global clinical guidelines as a first-line tool for the diagnosis and planning of coronary artery disease. With more patients now arriving at the cath lab with prior CT scans, physicians are seeking ways to incorporate this information into their interventional workflows. By integrating CT data directly into Azurion, Philips is helping interventionalists expand the use of CT beyond diagnosis and planning, supporting a future in which CT-guided PCI becomes standard practice.



“By bringing pre-operative CT into the cath lab and linking it directly to the movement of the C-arm, Philips is delivering an industry-first that helps interventionalists prepare for and execute PCI procedures with greater confidence,” said Mark Stoffels, Business Leader Image-Guided Therapy Systems at Philips. “This seamless integration is a significant step towards CT-guided PCI, aligning with our commitment to improving workflow efficiency and advancing patient care in interventional cardiology.”



The launch builds on the global success of Philips’ Azurion image-guided therapy platform, the world’s leading system designed for seamless integration of advanced applications. Since its introduction in 2017, Azurion has been used to treat more than 6.4 million patients annually in over 80 countries, helping physicians perform minimally invasive procedures with greater confidence and efficiency.



For more information about Philips’ presence at TCT, please visit the Philips TCT 2025 landing page.

Disclaimer: * The Follow C-arm capability as part of Philips Advanced Visualization Workspace may not be available in all markets. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.

Reference: 1. J Cardiovasc Comput Tomogr. 2025 May-Jun;19(3):277-290.

