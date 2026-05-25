Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 22, 2026

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in May and June:

Craig-Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, MN

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Management to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Fireside Chat: 12:15 pm EDT

Management to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026 in Miami, FL

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Fireside Chat: 2:40 pm EDT

Management to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

To access the live webcast and archived recordings of each event, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. Recordings will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of each meeting.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) for the U.S., Europe and Canada. Phathom currently markets vonoprazan in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, and as part of VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) and VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nick Benedetto

1-877-742-8466

media@phathompharma.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Eric Sciorilli

1-877-742-8466

ir@phathompharma.com

© 2026 Phathom Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved. VOQUEZNA, VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK, VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.