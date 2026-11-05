Phase 1 Data for CITY-FXI, an RNAi Therapeutic Candidate for Thromboembolic Diseases, Selected for Oral Presentation at the 68th ASH Annual Meeting

Preclinical data supporting CITY-TFR2 for anemia of chronic disease to be presented in a poster session

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that data from its CITY-FXI and CITY-TFR2 programs will be presented at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 12–15, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

An oral presentation will highlight data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of CITY-FXI, an RNAi therapeutic candidate targeting Factor XI (FXI) for thromboembolic diseases. These data will include results from the single-ascending dose (SAD) cohorts of healthy volunteers (Part A) and the initial data from the first SAD cohort of adults with Factor V Leiden or the prothrombin G20210A mutation (Part B). A poster presentation will highlight preclinical data supporting the clinical development of CITY-TFR2, an RNAi therapeutic candidate targeting transferrin receptor 2 (TFR2) for the treatment of anemia of chronic disease.

Details of the Oral Presentation:

Title: CITY-FXI, a small interfering RNA targeting Factor XI, for treatment of thrombosis disorders: A phase 1 study in healthy adults and adults with Factor V Leiden or prothrombin G20210A mutation

Session Name: 332. Thrombosis and Anticoagulation: Clinical and Epidemiological: New Frontiers in Thrombosis: FXI Inhibition, Intervention, and Long-term Outcomes

Session Date: December 12, 2026

Session Time: 2:00–3:30 p.m. CT

Presentation Time: 2:30–2:45 p.m. CT

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Room 217–219

Presenting Author: Baisong Mei, M.D., Ph.D., City Therapeutics

Abstract Number: 189

Details of the Poster Presentation:

Title: siRNA targeting hepatic TFR2 as a disease-tailored approach for treating anemia of chronic disease

Session Name: 102. Iron Homeostasis and Biology in Physiological and Pathological Conditions: Poster I

Session Date: December 12, 2026

Session Time: 5:30–7:30 p.m. CT

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall F

Presenting Author: Kenneth Kelly, M.S., City Therapeutics

Abstract Number: 1122

The abstracts are now available on the ASH conference website at https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting.

About City Therapeutics

City Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engineering the next generation of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, with the aim of delivering meaningful and durable benefits for patients in need. City’s lead development programs are CITY-FXI for thromboembolic diseases, CITY-RBP4 for Stargardt disease and other retinal diseases, and CITY-TFR2 for anemia associated with chronic diseases. The City Platform is the engine behind every therapeutic the company develops and integrates deep expertise in trigger engineering, including proprietary cityRNA triggers designed to address limitations of conventional RNAi approaches, tissue-selective delivery, and genetics-driven target selection. For more information, visit www.citytx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Bluesky.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Katie Engleman, 1AB

katie@1abmedia.com

Investor Contact:

Stephanie Ascher, Precision AQ

stephanie.ascher@precisionaq.com