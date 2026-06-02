Pharming Group to participate in Fireside Chat at 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York

Leiden, the Netherlands, June 2, 2026: Pharming Group (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) today announced its participation in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on June 3-4, 2026.

Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat Q&A session on Thursday, June 4 at 11:05am EDT/17:05 CEST. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be made available in the “Events and presentations” and “Our news” sections of Pharming’s website.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Pharming’s management team, please contact Pharming’s Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.com or your Jefferies representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We develop and commercialize a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with U.S. and European operations.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Investor Relations

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations and Capital Markets

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

E: investor@pharming.com

Media Relations

Global: Saskia Mehring, Head of Corporate Communications

T: +31 6 28 32 60 41

E: media.relations@pharming.com

U.S.: Christina Skrivan (Precision AQ on behalf of Pharming)

T: +1 (636)-352-7883

Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

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