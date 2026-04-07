Pharming Group to participate in April 2026 investor conferences

Leiden, the Netherlands, April 7, 2026: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) today announced that its management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of April:

25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, April 13, 2026

Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, and Anurag Relan, Chief Medical Officer, will present on Monday, April 13 at 08:45 am ET/14:45 CET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the “Upcoming Events” and “News” sections of Pharming’s website.

Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, and Anurag Relan, Chief Medical Officer, will present on Monday, April 13 at 08:45 am ET/14:45 CET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the “Upcoming Events” and “News” sections of Pharming’s website. Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference 2026, Amsterdam, NL, April 15, 2026

For more information about these conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Pharming’s management team, please contact Pharming’s Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.com or your Needham or Van Lanschot Kempen representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are developing and commercializing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a significant proportion of its employees based in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Investor Relations

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

E: investor@pharming.com

Media Relations

Global: Saskia Mehring, Corporate Communications Manager

T: +31 6 28 32 60 41

E: media.relations@pharming.com

U.S.: Ethan Metelenis (Precision AQ on behalf of Pharming)

T: +1 (917) 882-9038

Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

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