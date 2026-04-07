SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pharming Group to participate in April 2026 investor conferences

April 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

Leiden, the Netherlands, April 7, 2026: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) today announced that its management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of April:

  • 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, April 13, 2026
    Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, and Anurag Relan, Chief Medical Officer, will present on Monday, April 13 at 08:45 am ET/14:45 CET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the “Upcoming Events” and “News” sections of Pharming’s website.
  • Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference 2026, Amsterdam, NL, April 15, 2026

For more information about these conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Pharming’s management team, please contact Pharming’s Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.com or your Needham or Van Lanschot Kempen representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are developing and commercializing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a significant proportion of its employees based in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:
Investor Relations
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: investor@pharming.com

Media Relations
Global: Saskia Mehring, Corporate Communications Manager
T: +31 6 28 32 60 41
E: media.relations@pharming.com

U.S.: Ethan Metelenis (Precision AQ on behalf of Pharming)
T: +1 (917) 882-9038

Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

Attachment


Events Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
EU and US crisis concept as a Broken Rope stretched with force and stressed to a decoupling metaphor for pressure on the economic and political relationship between Brussels and Washington.
Drug pricing
Pharma’s Reluctance To Serve Europe To Dodge MFN Drug Pricing Is Chilling
April 2, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Orlando, Florida
Immunology and inflammation
AAD 2026: Sanofi, Incyte, Roivant and Alumis Make Headway Into Skin Diseases
March 31, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Roche tower in Basel, Switzerland
Manufacturing
Roche Seeks Antibiotic Partner as Rising Manufacturing Costs Drive Supply Rethink
February 24, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie