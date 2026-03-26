PharmaTher Introduces PatchPrint(TM) With Provisional Patent Filing and Commercialization Strategy for Microneedle Patches

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) ("PharmaTher" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced it submitted a provisional patent application to USPTO for, its Automated Tabletop Microneedle Patch 3D Printer. The application is titled "Automated Tabletop Microneedle Patch Printer with Integrated Demolding, Packaging, and Multi-Product Cargo-Adaptive Processing" (Application No. 64/015,408). PatchPrint™ is intended to support and scale the Company'sprograms while expanding PharmaTher's microneedle patch strategy into manufacturing systems, proprietary products, and strategic commercial partnerships."This patent filing is an exciting step in PharmaTher's evolution into a microneedle patch platform company," said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher. "With PatchPrint™, we are expanding beyond our PharmaPatch™ product development efforts to build a business spanning manufacturing, formulations, proprietary products and strategic partnerships, while also supporting and scaling our existing PharmaPatch™ programs. By combining our intellectual property, product innovation and partner-driven execution, we aim to establish PharmaTher as a differentiated partner for companies seeking scalable, user-friendly and on-demand patch solutions."PharmaTher is evolving from a microneedle patch developer into a broader solution provider, with PatchPrint™ (Figure 1) designed to support and expand its microneedle patch programs, including PharmaPatch™ for ketamine, psychedelics, GLP-1 and therapeutic peptides. The provisional patent application covers PatchPrint™, an automated, compact, tabletop microneedle patch 3D printer that integrates dispensing, vacuum loading, accelerated drying, automated demolding and packaging in a single system. With its small footprint, PatchPrint™ could support deployment in pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, compounding pharmacies and remote settings for medical countermeasures and vaccines, while enabling programmable production for a broad range of payloads, including small-molecule drugs, proteins, dietary supplements, biologics and peptides.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:PharmaTher believes PatchPrint™ can support a wide range of opportunities across therapeutics, wellness, diagnostics, research, defense and humanitarian applications. Beyond supporting in-house product development for PharmaPatch™, PatchPrint™ is intended to provide partner-facing development, manufacturing and deployment services.Microneedle patches are gaining attention as a next-generation drug delivery platform because they may overcome key limitations of traditional transdermal patches, which are typically limited to a narrower range of drugs. By creating microscopic pathways through the outer skin barrier, microneedle patches may enable delivery of a broader range of active ingredients while still offering minimally invasive, potentially painless self-administration. They may also reduce sharps waste, improve convenience and support better patient adherence, while offering added benefits such as room-temperature stability, avoidance of first-pass metabolism, and flexible drug combinations and release profiles.In addition to creating new platform, product and partnership opportunities, PatchPrint™ is intended to help support and expand PharmaTher's existing PharmaPatch™ programs. PharmaTher has previously announced PharmaPatch™ development across several applications, including but not limited to ketamine (Figure 2), psychedelic compounds, GLP-1 and therapeutic peptides.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:PharmaTher's next phase is focused on commercialization. The Company has initiated discussions with a medical-focused 3D printer manufacturer serving the life sciences market to support future supply chain, engineering, manufacturing and go-to-market pathways for PatchPrint™ systems in hospitals, pharmacies, and pharmaceutical companies. PharmaTher also plans to advance peptide microneedle patches, further support and potentially scale its PharmaPatch™ programs, develop branded wound care and dermatology products initially focused on wellness and cosmeceutical applications, and pursue development and commercial contracts with pharmaceutical and biotech companies, compounding pharmacies, consumer brands, and government agencies.PharmaTher believes PatchPrint™ can create value by opening new microneedle patch opportunities while also supporting the future development and manufacturing of its PharmaPatch™ programs. The Company sees a broad and growing market across therapeutics, consumer health, diagnostics and medical countermeasures, including peptides, wound care, cosmeceuticals, vaccines, metabolic disorders such as diabetes and obesity, and wellness products. PharmaTher also sees opportunities to partner with pharmaceutical and biotech companies, hospitals, compounding pharmacies, consumer brands and government programs seeking scalable, on-demand patch development and manufacturing solutions. This strategy is intended to create multiple potential revenue streams in the growing microneedle patch market.PatchPrint™ is PharmaTher's proprietary microneedle patch platform, designed to support the development and scalable production of tailored patches for drug delivery, diagnostics and personalized products. The platform is intended to combine a purpose-built 3D printer, compliant formulations and an AI-driven engine, giving PharmaTher the ability to support both its own pipeline, including PharmaPatch™, and partner opportunities across development, manufacturing and platform integration. PharmaTher believes this creates potential opportunities across healthcare, life sciences, consumer health, defence and humanitarian markets.PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products and enabling technologies. For more information, visitFor more information about PharmaTher, please contact:Fabio ChianelliChief Executive OfficerPharmaTher Holdings Ltd.Tel: 1-888-846-3171Email:Website:To view the source version of this press release, please visit