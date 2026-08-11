PharmaTher Establishes PERSONALIZ3D(TM) to Commercialize a Personalized Medicine Platform Combining Telehealth and Pharmaceutical 3D Printing

Potential near-term commercialization through two synergistic business units: (i) a telehealth platform connecting patients with independent licensed healthcare providers and (ii) a North American network of pharmacy-based pharmaceutical 3D-printing systems for compounding medications, together forming a personalized medicine ecosystem

Connect patients with independent licensed healthcare providers through telehealth; Personalize prescribed medicines using pharmaceutical 3D-printing technology; Deliver the medicines through qualified pharmacy partners; and Scale through a network of pharmacy-based pharmaceutical 3D-printing systems.

PERSONALIZ3D™ — PharmaTher's personalized medicine platform brand intended to combine telehealth, pharmaceutical 3D printing and pharmacy fulfillment.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Establish the Center of Excellence

Launch the PERSONALIZ3D™ telehealth platform

Scale through pharmacy-system placements

Telehealth platform;

3D-printing system placements, consumables, software access, and ongoing maintenance and support; and

Product development, sales, and licensing through strategic and commercial partnerships.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (the "Company" or "PharmaTher"), a life sciences company focused on personalized medicines, today announced the establishment of PERSONALIZ3D™, an integrated ecosystem that will combine telehealth, pharmaceutical 3D printing, and pharmacy fulfillment to support the delivery of personalized medicines.PERSONALIZ3D™ expands PharmaTher's previously announced Personaliz3D Peptides™ initiative into a broader platform that includes additional therapeutic categories and compounded prescriptions, in which personalized doses, combinations, release profiles, and dosage forms are produced through digitally controlled pharmacy workflows with built-in quality assurance and end-to-end traceability, potentially addressing patient needs and enhancing safety and confidence.The PERSONALIZ3D™ business model is designed to:PharmaTher believes this model may provide a reproducible and scalable alternative to traditional telehealth prescribing and dispensing of fixed, off-the-shelf medications, forming the foundation of a differentiated personalized medicine platform.Personalized medicine is shifting healthcare from standardized treatments toward therapies tailored to individual patient needs. Grand View Research estimates that the global personalized-medicine market could grow from approximately US$570 billion in 2024 to approximately US$1.2 trillion by 2033.Peptides represent a timely starting point due to growing interest among patients and healthcare providers across multiple therapeutic areas. In July 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee made favourable recommendations concerning certain BPC-157-, KPV-, TB-500-, MOTS-C-, Epitalon- and Semax-related bulk drug substances for the Section 503A Bulks List.PharmaTher believes these recommendations represent a potential regulatory tailwind and support the evaluation of certain peptides as an initial opportunity for PERSONALIZ3D™.In parallel, the Company will evaluate additional therapeutic categories in which pharmaceutical 3D printing may improve dosing flexibility, convenience, or the overall patient experience."PERSONALIZ3D™ is being designed around two synergistic business units: a telehealth platform intended to help generate demand for personalized medicines and a pharmacy-based 3D-printing network intended to satisfy that demand," said Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher. "By connecting telehealth access, pharmacy-based production and digital traceability, we believe PERSONALIZ3D™ can provide a differentiated and scalable model for personalized medicines."PharmaTher plans to advance PERSONALIZ3D™ through three stages:Select a qualified Section 503A pharmacy to serve as the PERSONALIZ3D™ Center of Excellence. Subject to final arrangements, the location is expected to serve as the initial pharmacy fulfillment center for telehealth prescriptions and to support the evaluation of pharmaceutical 3D-printing systems, product development, pharmacy workflows, demonstrations and partner training.Introduce a controlled telehealth-enabled commercial program connecting eligible patients with independent licensed healthcare providers and qualified pharmacy fulfillment.PharmaTher plans to evaluate and introduce a controlled commercial rollout of pharmaceutical 3D-printing system placements with qualified U.S. Section 503A pharmacy partners and compound pharmacies in Canada.According to the American Pharmacists Association, there are about 56,000 community-based or retail pharmacies in the United States. Of these, about 7,500 are compounding pharmacies. PharmaTher views this large pharmacy base as a potentially significant market for pharmaceutical 3D-printing systems and recurring services.PERSONALIZ3D™ will build upon PharmaTher's existing collaboration with Craft Health and its CraftMake™ pharmaceutical 3D-printing system, and may evaluate additional systems to support the Company's goal of enabling personalized medicine through pharmaceutical 3D printing.The PERSONALIZ3D™ business model is designed to generate potential revenue from several parts of the ecosystem:The telehealth and pharmacy network business units are designed to reinforce one another. The telehealth platform may help generate patient demand and prescriptions, while the pharmacy network may expand access and fulfillment capacity for personalized medicines. As both demand and system adoption grow, PharmaTher believes the platform could support broader and more scalable revenue opportunities.PERSONALIZ3D™ is PharmaTher's planned personalized medicine platform designed to integrate telehealth, pharmaceutical 3D printing and qualified pharmacy fulfillment. The platform focuses on enabling patient-specific therapies, initially including peptides and other therapeutic categories where individualized doses, release profiles or dosage forms may address patient needs. It is structured around two synergistic components: a telehealth-enabled pathway that supports prescription generation by independent licensed healthcare providers, and a pharmacy-based 3D-printing deployment model that enables scalable, on-demand production and fulfillment of personalized medicines.PERSONALIZ3D™ remains under development and has not commenced commercial operations.For more information, visitPharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is a life sciences company focused on personalized medicines.For more information, visitFOR MORE INFORMATIONFabio ChianelliChairman and Chief Executive OfficerPharmaTher Holdings Ltd.Tel: 1-888-846-3171Email:Website:To view the source version of this press release, please visit