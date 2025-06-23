PharmaLogic Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in Agilera Pharma AS

BOCA RATON, Fla. and OSLO, Norway, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. ("PharmaLogic" or "the Company"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specialized in radiopharmaceuticals, today announces the completion of its previously announced acquisition of a majority stake in Agilera Pharma AS ("Agilera") from the Institute for Energy Technology (IFE) in Norway, marking a significant step forward in the company's strategy to create the first fully-integrated, global CDMO platform specializing in radiopharmaceutical therapeutics.

The acquisition significantly enhances PharmaLogic's capabilities across the development, manufacturing, and global distribution of commercial and clinical therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, broadening the company's geographic reach and operational scale.

"The addition of Agilera's capabilities to PharmaLogic marks a key milestone in our expansion strategy into radiopharmaceutical therapeutics," said Etienne Montagut, President and CEO of PharmaLogic. "Their proven expertise in the development and manufacturing of commercial radiopharmaceutical therapies, evidenced by successful distribution to over 30 countries, significantly enhances our end-to-end solutions. We warmly welcome the talented Agilera team and look forward to shaping the future of radiopharmaceuticals together."

Advisors

Solomon Partners Securities, LLC served as financial advisor on the acquisition.

About PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.

PharmaLogic is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specialized in diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. With decades of industry expertise and a robust network of more than 45 facilities across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, and Norway, PharmaLogic delivers comprehensive solutions spanning development, manufacturing, and distribution of both clinical and commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical products, all in accordance with the highest quality and regulatory standards.

Our rapidly expanding diagnostics business leverages advanced technologies to enhance patient access to novel diagnostics in oncology, cardiology, and neurology. In the therapeutic segment, PharmaLogic is the world's only cGMP-compliant CDMO currently manufacturing and distributing a commercial radiopharmaceutical therapeutic to more than 30 countries across the globe.

PharmaLogic is dedicated to enabling global patient access to radiopharmaceuticals through strategic development partnerships with industry innovators, advancing the future of the field and supporting our partners throughout the product lifecycle. For more information, visit radiopharmacy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About IFE

IFE was established in 1948 to conduct research on nuclear energy and has built and operated four experimental reactors at Kjeller and in Halden. IFE was a frontrunner and started with radiopharmaceutical activities as early as 1952 at the research reactor JEEP I at Kjeller. In the 1960s, IFE offered 28 individual radioactive isotopes for use in diagnostics and treatment and was particularly known for its labeling technology. During the 1980s and 90s, IFE exported its production technology to several countries. IFE was a key player in the introduction of PET technology in Norway, which has been of great importance for the diagnosis of cancer. Over the past 10 years, IFE has developed radiopharmaceutical activities to become a successful contract development and manufacturing organization with a global footprint. In 2023, IFE spun off the radiopharmaceutical business into a newly created subsidiary, Agilera Pharma AS.

About Agilera Pharma AS

Agilera Pharma AS was established as a subsidiary of IFE in 2023 with 140 employees as part of their organization. Agilera has three business areas:

CDMO : Development partner for innovative radiopharmaceuticals from early phase to clinical production, tailored to customer needs.



CMO : production and distribution at scale in over 30 countries a commercial radiopharmaceutical therapy for a large pharmaceutical company. Permits from the Norwegian Medicines Agency and GMP certified.



Wholesaler and distribution : Agilera is the national wholesaler of radiopharmaceuticals in Norway. Agilera has a central pharmacy function for radiopharmaceuticals and a logistics centre that distributes radiopharmaceuticals throughout Norway and globally.

