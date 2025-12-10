SUBSCRIBE
Phanes Therapeutics to Present Phase 1/2 Study Results of Spevatamig (PT886) in Combination with Chemotherapy in Frontline (1L) Treatment of Metastatic PDAC at ASCO GI 2026

December 10, 2025 
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology, announced that they will present their Phase 1/2 study results of spevatamig (PT886) in combination with chemotherapy in frontline (1L) treatment of metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium held on Jan 8-10, 2026 in San Francisco, CA. This marks the first public release of Phanes' clinical trial data from their ongoing U.S. multi-center study with spevatamig. Details of the presentation are below:

Title: Phase 1/2 study of spevatamig (PT886) in combination with gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel (GnP) in frontline (1L) treatment of metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC)

Abstract #: 709

Session: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel and Hepatobiliary Tract

Date/Time: January 9th, 2026, at 11:30am-1pm (PST)

First Author: Anwaar Saeed, MD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

ABOUT SPEVATAMIG

Spevatamig is a first-in-class native IgG-like bispecific antibody (bsAb) targeting claudin 18.2 and CD47. It was granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer by the FDA in 2022 and was granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of patients with metastatic claudin 18.2-positive pancreatic adenocarcinoma in 2024. In 2023, Phanes entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck (known as MSD outside the US and Canada) to study spevatamig in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, pembrolizumab.

The multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial of spevatamig (NCT05482893), known as the TWINPEAK study, is currently evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of spevatamig in patients with advanced gastric, gastroesophageal junction, pancreatic ductal or biliary tract adenocarcinomas. The Phase 2 study of spevatamig has begun in China.

ABOUT PHANES THERAPEUTICS

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology. Currently, it is conducting three Phase 1/2 clinical trials, including the MORNINGSTAR study with its best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program, mavrostobart, the TWINPEAK study with spevatamig and the SKYBRIDGE study with peluntamig. Both spevatamig and peluntamig are first-in-class bispecific antibodies and have been granted orphan drug designations as well as Fast Track designations by the FDA.

The company has built a strong pipeline by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms: PACbody®, SPECpair® and ATACCbody® to develop novel bispecific antibodies with increased stability and manufacturability, and reversible modulation of immune activity, respectively.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phanes-therapeutics-to-present-phase-12-study-results-of-spevatamig-pt886-in-combination-with-chemotherapy-in-frontline-1l-treatment-of-metastatic-pdac-at-asco-gi-2026-302636991.html

SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics, Inc.

