Programmable RNA 2.0: Beyond the First mRNA Revolution

In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO of Circio and Jacob Becraft, Co-founder and CEO of Strand Therapeutics.

Since the mRNA vaccine breakthroughs of the COVID-19 era, attention has turned to what’s next for programmable medicines. While first- generation mRNA prove the power of transient genetic instruction, its instability, immune reactivity, and short-lived expression have limited its use mainly to vaccines. Emerging platforms like circular and logic circuit RNA are expanding the field’s therapeutic horizons.

Host

⁠Jennifer Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Erik Digman Wiklund⁠⁠, CEO, Circio

⁠Jacob Becraft⁠, Co-founder and CEO, Strand Therapeutics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.