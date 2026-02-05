SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Programmable RNA 2.0: Beyond the First mRNA Revolution

February 5, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO of Circio and Jacob Becraft, Co-founder and CEO of Strand Therapeutics. They discuss how post-COVID, emerging platforms like circular and logic circuit RNA are expanding the field’s therapeutic horizons.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music

In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO of Circio and Jacob Becraft, Co-founder and CEO of Strand Therapeutics.

Since the mRNA vaccine breakthroughs of the COVID-19 era, attention has turned to what’s next for programmable medicines. While first- generation mRNA prove the power of transient genetic instruction, its instability, immune reactivity, and short-lived expression have limited its use mainly to vaccines. Emerging platforms like circular and logic circuit RNA are expanding the field’s therapeutic horizons.

Host

⁠Jennifer Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Erik Digman Wiklund⁠⁠, CEO, Circio

⁠Jacob Becraft⁠, Co-founder and CEO, Strand Therapeutics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Clinical research RNA editing Gene editing NextGen: Class of 2026
Strand Therapeutics
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Jennifer Smith-Parker Jennifer Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A stylized image of a hand holding a tray with pills and tablets, symbolizing healthcare, medical treatment, or pharmaceutical services. Minimalist art collage
Earnings
Novo’s Wegovy Pill Success Is ‘Good News’ for Orforglipron, Lilly Execs Say
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
South San Francisco, CA, USA - Feb 23, 2024: Exterior view of AbbVie's research facility in South San Francisco. AbbVie is an American pharmaceutical company headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.
Earnings
AbbVie’s I&I Portfolio Sells $30 Billion but Execs Again Underline Other Areas
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Earnings
Novo Goes ‘All In’ on Wegovy Pill but Analysts Worry It’s Not Enough
February 4, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
3D illustration of tow GLP-1 therapy autoinjectors
Earnings
Amgen Wants MariTide To Change Obesity Paradigm With Longer Dosing Periods
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac