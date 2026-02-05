Programmable RNA 2.0: Beyond the First mRNA Revolution

In this episode of Denatured, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO of Circio and Jacob Becraft, Co-founder and CEO of Strand Therapeutics. They discuss how post-COVID, emerging platforms like circular and logic circuit RNA are expanding the field’s therapeutic horizons.
In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO of Circio and Jacob Becraft, Co-founder and CEO of Strand Therapeutics.
Since the mRNA vaccine breakthroughs of the COVID-19 era, attention has turned to what’s next for programmable medicines. While first- generation mRNA prove the power of transient genetic instruction, its instability, immune reactivity, and short-lived expression have limited its use mainly to vaccines. Emerging platforms like circular and logic circuit RNA are expanding the field’s therapeutic horizons.
Host
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO, Circio
Jacob Becraft, Co-founder and CEO, Strand Therapeutics
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.