Pfizer to Acquire Metsera and its Next-Generation Obesity Portfolio

Proposed acquisition to add four highly differentiated clinical-stage incretin and amylin programs to Pfizer’s pipeline

Transaction valued at $47.50 per Metsera share in cash upon closing, for an initial enterprise value of $4.9 billion with a CVR of up to $22.50 per share in additional payments

Pfizer to host a public webcast at 8 am EDT today

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSR) today announced the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Pfizer will acquire Metsera, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating the next generation of medicines for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases. The acquisition brings deep expertise and a portfolio of differentiated oral and injectable incretin, non-incretin and combination therapy candidates with potential best-in-class efficacy and safety profiles. The Boards of Directors of both Metsera and Pfizer have unanimously approved the transaction.

“Obesity is a large and growing space with over 200 health conditions associated with it. The proposed acquisition of Metsera aligns with our focus on directing our investments to the most impactful opportunities and propels Pfizer into this key therapeutic area,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “We are excited to apply our deep cardiometabolic experience and manufacturing and commercial infrastructure to accelerate a portfolio that includes potential best-in-class injectables, with clinical data differentiated by efficacy, tolerability and durability supporting monthly dosing, with the aim to address the ongoing unmet needs associated with obesity and related diseases.”

Metsera has a portfolio of promising therapeutic candidates and combinations with four programs in clinical development and several next-generation programs with IND-enabling studies ongoing, aimed at addressing key unmet needs via fewer injections while achieving improved efficacy and tolerability. This includes MET-097i, a weekly and monthly injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA), both in Phase 2 development; MET-233i, a monthly amylin analog candidate being evaluated as monotherapy and in combination with MET-097i in Phase 1 development; two oral GLP-1 RA candidates expected to begin clinical trials imminently; and additional preclinical nutrient-stimulated hormone therapeutics. Initial Phase 1 clinical results for MET-233i showcasing a potential best-in-class profile were presented on September 17 as a late-breaker at the 61st Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD).

Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of Metsera common stock for $47.50 per share in cash at closing, representing an enterprise value of approximately $4.9 billion. Additionally, the agreement includes a non-transferable contingent value right (CVR) entitling holders to potential additional payments of up to $22.50 per share in cash tied to three specific clinical and regulatory milestones: $5 per share following the Phase 3 clinical trial start of Metsera’s MET-097i+MET-233i combination, $7 per share following U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Metsera’s monthly MET-097i monotherapy, and $10.50 per share following FDA approval of Metsera’s monthly MET-097i+MET-233i combination, if achieved. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and approval by Metsera’s shareholders. Pfizer will provide any updates to its financial outlook in conjunction with its upcoming quarterly earnings.

“Since our founding in 2022, Metsera has worked tirelessly to reduce the physical, emotional, and economic burdens of obesity with a portfolio of next generation nutrient-stimulated hormone therapeutic candidates. Our team has invented and developed multiple injectable and oral candidate medicines and a category-leading peptide engineering platform, which together promise class-leading performance in a major sector of population health,” said Whit Bernard, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Metsera. “Today’s announcement sets a path for our portfolio to potentially transform the lives of hundreds of millions of people and represents an excellent outcome for our shareholders. We look forward to joining forces with Pfizer to leverage their global clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial capabilities to realize the promise of improved human health at scale.”

Citi is acting as Pfizer’s financial advisor for the transaction with Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz acting as legal advisor. Metsera’s financial advisors for the transaction are Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Guggenheim Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., and Allen & Company LLC with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acting as legal advisor.

About Metsera

Metsera is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating the next generation of medicines for obesity and metabolic diseases. Metsera is advancing a broad portfolio of oral and injectable incretin, non-incretin and combination therapies with potential best-in-class profiles to address multiple therapeutic targets and meet the future needs of a rapidly evolving weight loss treatment landscape. Metsera was founded in 2022 and is based in New York City. For more information, please visit us at www.metsera.com.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on X at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

