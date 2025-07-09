Personalis Expands Tempus Strategic Collaboration to Bring Ultra-Sensitive Cancer Recurrence Testing to Colorectal Cancer Patients

Collaboration extension through 2029 accelerates access to MRD technology across four major cancer types

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL) today announced an expansion and extension of its strategic collaboration with Tempus AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEM), adding a new indication, colorectal cancer (CRC), to the existing, exclusive commercialization agreement. The update means Personalis and Tempus will now work to bring to market the NeXT Personal® ultra-sensitive, tumor-informed minimal residual disease (MRD) test to detect cancer recurrence in four areas: breast, lung and colorectal cancers, and solid tumor immunotherapy monitoring. The addition of CRC follows the presentation of compelling interim analysis results from the VICTORI study at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which demonstrated strong performance of NeXT Personal for detecting early signs of residual or recurrent CRC.

Colorectal cancer affects over 150,000 new patients in the U.S. annually, with many patients experiencing recurrence after initial treatment.

Personalis has amended its agreement with Tempus to further accelerate the adoption of NeXT Personal. The updated terms will:

Expand the collaboration by adding CRC as the fourth indication for which Tempus will serve as Personalis’ exclusive commercial partner

Extend the term of the initial agreement to November 2029

Lengthen the period of Tempus’ exclusivity for all four indications through 2028

“This deepened collaboration is a key component of our ‘Win in MRD’ strategy,” said Chris Hall, CEO of Personalis. “Every day, thousands of cancer survivors live with the uncertainty of whether their cancer will return. By expanding our collaboration with Tempus to include CRC, we’re bringing peace of mind to more patients while building the evidence needed for broad reimbursement coverage for multiple indications.”

By combining Personalis' highly sensitive MRD testing platform with Tempus' extensive market reach, the collaboration aims to equip oncologists with a powerful new tool to detect cancer recurrence earlier and manage their patients with a more personalized approach.

“The clinical performance we're seeing across cancer types demonstrates that ultra-sensitive detection fundamentally changes how we can monitor cancer patients," Hall added. "With Tempus' reach to over 50% of U.S. oncologists, we're accelerating access to technology that gives both physicians and patients the information they need when it matters most."

About Personalis, Inc.

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care throughout the patient journey. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest timepoints, enable the selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Personalis Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release that are not historical are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to the expected benefits of Personalis' expanded collaboration with Tempus, including further acceleration of adoption of the NeXT Personal test, and the adoption and use of the NeXT Personal test by oncologists. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that relate to Personalis’ ability to demonstrate attributes, advantages or clinical validity of the NeXT Personal test and the success of Tempus’ sales and marketing efforts. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted in these forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Personalis' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2025. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this press release, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Personalis undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Investors:

Caroline Corner

investors@personalis.com

415-202-5678

Media:

pr@personalis.com