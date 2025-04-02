PepGen to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that James McArthur, PhD, President and CEO of PepGen, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 1:30pm ET.





A webcast of the corporate presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the PepGen website at https://investors.pepgen.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the PepGen website for 90 days following the presentation date.

About PepGen

PepGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide (EDO) platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates designed to target the root cause of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit PepGen.com.

