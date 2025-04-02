SUBSCRIBE
PepGen to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that James McArthur, PhD, President and CEO of PepGen, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 1:30pm ET.


A webcast of the corporate presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the PepGen website at https://investors.pepgen.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the PepGen website for 90 days following the presentation date.

About PepGen

PepGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide (EDO) platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates designed to target the root cause of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit PepGen.com. Follow PepGen on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Dave Borah, CFA
SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
dborah@pepgen.com

Media Contact
Julia Deutsch
Lyra Strategic Advisory
Jdeutsch@lyraadvisory.com

Massachusetts Events
PepGen
