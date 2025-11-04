SUBSCRIBE
PepGen to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

November 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



  • Guggenheim Securities 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference (Boston, MA)
    • Monday, November 10, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET, Fireside Chat
  • Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)
    • Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET, Fireside Chat

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page within the Investors section of the PepGen website at https://investors.pepgen.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the PepGen website for 90 days following the presentation dates.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide (EDO) platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, the Company is generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates designed to target the root cause of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit PepGen.com. Follow PepGen on LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Investor Contact
Laurence Watts
New Street Investor Relations
laurence@newstreetir.com

Media Contact
Julia Deutsch
Lyra Strategic Advisory
Jdeutsch@lyraadvisory.com

