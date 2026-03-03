SUBSCRIBE
PepGen to Participate in the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

March 3, 2026 | 
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that James McArthur, PhD, President and CEO of PepGen, will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET in Miami, Florida.



A webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page within the Investors section of the PepGen website at https://investors.pepgen.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the PepGen website for 90 days following the presentation date.

About PepGen
PepGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next-generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide (EDO) platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, PepGen is generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates that are designed to target the root cause of serious diseases.

