Passage Bio Welcomes Tom Kassberg to Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical stage genetic medicines company focused on improving the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Tom Kassberg to the Board of Directors and his appointment to the Audit Committee. Mr. Kassberg is currently Chief Business Officer and Executive Vice President at Ultragenyx, a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel therapies to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases.



“We are pleased to welcome Tom Kassberg to the Passage Bio Board of Directors, where he will play an influential role in driving our mission forward during this critical time for the organization,” said Will Chou, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Passage Bio. “Mr. Kassberg brings a wealth of experience from his time at Ultragenyx, where he leads business development and alliance management and has directly contributed to the company’s success in advancing new treatments, including a number of gene therapies in late-stage development, for rare diseases. His deep understanding of strategic planning and corporate development make him exceptionally well-equipped to guide Passage Bio as we pursue PBFT02 across several neurodegenerative indications. We’re thrilled to have him join our team.”

Mr. Kassberg is a seasoned biotech executive with deep expertise in corporate development and strategic planning. Prior to his role at Ultragenyx, Mr. Kassberg served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Proteolix, Inc, leading business development and strategic initiatives. Before that, he was Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Commercial Operations at InterMune, Inc. Mr. Kassberg co-founded Plexxikon, where he led business and corporate development, and earlier, was Senior Director of Business Development and Corporate Licensing at SUGEN, where he played a key role during its acquisition by Pharmacia. His career began at Bristol Myers Squibb in strategic planning, managed care sales and financial analysis.

“I am excited to join the Passage Bio Board of Directors and contribute to the continued growth of the company,” said Mr. Kassberg. “The remarkable progress of the PBFT02 program and opportunity to expand into additional indications highlight Passage Bio’s dedication to making a critical impact in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. I look forward to collaborating with this exceptional team to drive forward our promising treatments and make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients and their families.”

Mr. Kassberg earned a B.A. in economics and management from Gustavus Adolphus College and an M.B.A. from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical stage genetic medicines company on a mission to improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our primary focus is the development and advancement of cutting-edge, one-time therapies designed to target the underlying pathology of these conditions. Passage Bio’s lead product candidate, PBFT02, seeks to treat neurodegenerative conditions, including frontotemporal dementia, by elevating progranulin levels to restore lysosomal function and slow disease progression.

To learn more about Passage Bio and our steadfast commitment to protecting patients and families against loss in neurodegenerative conditions, please visit: www.passagebio.com.

