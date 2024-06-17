SUBSCRIBE
Passage Bio

NEWS
Pictured: Neuronal intranuclear inclusions/iStock,
Drug Development
Opinion: The Transformative Potential of Gene Therapy for Neurodegenerative Diseases
For forms of Alzheimer’s, frontotemporal dementia and Parkinson’s caused by genetic defects, gene therapy could change the treatment landscape.
November 30, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
William Chou
Business
Movers & Shakers: CEO Shakeups at BIO, Passage Bio and Palisade Bio
The Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Passage Bio and Palisade Bio saw leadership shakeups at the top, while Maze Therapeutics, Cerecin and more appointed new chief medical officers.
October 13, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Passage Bio CEO Bruce Goldsmith Abruptly Steps Down
Although Bruce Goldsmith will no longer serve on the executive team, he will remain with Passage Bio for a short period as a strategic advisor to the interim CEO.
June 1, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Passage Bio Culls 13% of Headcount, Prioritizes Gene Therapy
Less than one week after dosing the first patient in a Phase I/II gene therapy trial for early infantile Krabbe disease, Passage Bio announced it was cutting its headcount by 13% in order to preserve cash runway.
March 15, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: December 11-17
It was an enormously busy week with plenty of announcements from the American Society of Hematology meeting and numerous companies working to get the news out ahead of the holidays and year-end. Here’s a look.
December 17, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Sept. 10
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
September 9, 2021
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
The World Takes Another Hit with Loss of Global Health Giant Dr. Tachi Yamada
Tadataka “Tachi” Yamada, a former GlaxoSmithKline and Takeda Pharmaceutical executive, early gene therapy backer, and philanthropist, passed away on Wednesday of natural causes at the age of 76.
August 5, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Tamasek-Backed G2 Bio Companies Will Accelerate Gene Transfer Technologies
Temasek has committed $200 million to launch The G2 Bio Companies which focuses on the development of potential next-generation gene therapies.
May 18, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Brandon May
Business
Gennao Bio, Juno Diagnostics Break Onto the Scene With Combined $65 Million
The Series A rounds are the latest in a string of financing announcements made over the past few months.
May 12, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2020
IN THE PRESS
Business
Passage Bio Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Recent Business Highlights
August 8, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Passage Bio Out-licenses Three Pediatric Gene Therapy Programs to GEMMA Biotherapeutics and Enters New Research Collaboration
August 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
FDA
Passage Bio Announces Positive Feedback from FDA on Expansion of upliFT-D Trial of PBFT02 to Include FTD-C9orf72 Patients
July 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Passage Bio Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Recent Business Highlights
May 14, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Pharm Country
Passage Bio to Present at Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit
April 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Pharm Country
Passage Bio Seeks Pennsylvania College Student Candidates for Third Annual Tachi Yamada Scholarship Program
March 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Passage Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Recent Business Highlights
March 4, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Pharm Country
Passage Bio to Participate in Upcoming March 2024 Investor Conferences
February 27, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Pharm Country
Passage Bio to Present at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference
January 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Passage Bio Announces Promising Initial Data From Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of PBFT02 in FTD-GRN and Updated Strategic Priorities
December 20, 2023
 · 
10 min read
