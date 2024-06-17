Passage Bio
For forms of Alzheimer’s, frontotemporal dementia and Parkinson’s caused by genetic defects, gene therapy could change the treatment landscape.
The Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Passage Bio and Palisade Bio saw leadership shakeups at the top, while Maze Therapeutics, Cerecin and more appointed new chief medical officers.
Although Bruce Goldsmith will no longer serve on the executive team, he will remain with Passage Bio for a short period as a strategic advisor to the interim CEO.
Less than one week after dosing the first patient in a Phase I/II gene therapy trial for early infantile Krabbe disease, Passage Bio announced it was cutting its headcount by 13% in order to preserve cash runway.
It was an enormously busy week with plenty of announcements from the American Society of Hematology meeting and numerous companies working to get the news out ahead of the holidays and year-end. Here’s a look.
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
Tadataka “Tachi” Yamada, a former GlaxoSmithKline and Takeda Pharmaceutical executive, early gene therapy backer, and philanthropist, passed away on Wednesday of natural causes at the age of 76.
Temasek has committed $200 million to launch The G2 Bio Companies which focuses on the development of potential next-generation gene therapies.
The Series A rounds are the latest in a string of financing announcements made over the past few months.
