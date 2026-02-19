Passage Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical stage genetic medicines company focused on improving the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Format: Management will participate in a presentation and investor meetings

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Presentation Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Management will participate in a presentation and investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Presentation Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical stage genetic medicines company on a mission to improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our primary focus is the development and advancement of cutting-edge, one-time therapies designed to target the underlying pathology of these conditions. Passage Bio’s lead product candidate, PBFT02, seeks to treat neurodegenerative conditions, including frontotemporal dementia, by elevating progranulin levels to restore lysosomal function and slow disease progression.

To learn more about Passage Bio and our steadfast commitment to protecting patients and families against loss in neurodegenerative conditions, please visit: passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Stuart Henderson

Passage Bio

shenderson@passagebio.com

Passage Bio Media:

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications

312.961.2502

mikebeyer@sambrown.com