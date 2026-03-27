Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Appoints Bolyn Hubby as Chief of Staff to Strengthen Organization Excellence During Period of Growth

Dr. Hubby will play a vital role in driving strategy, execution, and organizational alignment

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) today announced the appointment of Bolyn Hubby, Ph.D., as Chief of Staff. As a member of the executive team, Hubby will work closely with PICI's Chief Executive Officer, Karen E Knudsen, MBA, Ph.D., to advance PICI's strategic priorities and the mission to develop and accelerate breakthrough cancer therapies.

In this role, Hubby will partner across the organization to drive high-impact initiatives and enhance cross-functional alignment as PICI enters its 10th anniversary year. She joins several recent additions to the leadership team as PICI continues to scale its scientific and translational efforts while maximizing collaboration across the network.

"I'm honored to join the PICI team at such a pivotal moment in cancer immunotherapy," said Hubby. "I look forward to working alongside this remarkable community of scientists, research institutions, and industry partners to help accelerate the development of life-saving therapies, broaden PICI's impact, and help the vision of turning all cancers into curable diseases."

Hubby brings more than 20 years of biotech leadership experience across infectious disease, immunology, and cancer immunotherapy. Previously, she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Vir Biotechnology, where she led government affairs, corporate communications, and public-private partnerships. Prior to Vir, she served as Chief Scientific Officer at Agenovir Corporation and held senior R&D leadership roles at Synthetic Genomics, Liquidia Technologies, and AlphaVax, advancing programs from discovery through clinical development.

"Dr. Hubby is a proven leader with deep expertise across biotechnology, immunology, and infectious disease industries," said Dr. Knudsen. "Her unique ability to bridge science, strategy, and execution will be instrumental as we enter our next phase of growth. Her leadership will strengthen our ability to translate bold ideas into meaningful impact for patients, as we realize our vision to convert all cancers into curable diseases."

About the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI)



The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization driving the next generation of cancer treatment by accelerating the development of breakthrough immune therapies to turn all cancers into curable diseases. Founded in 2016 through the vision of Sean Parker, PICI unites the nation's top cancer centers into a collaborative consortium that fuels high-risk, high-reward science with shared goals, data, and infrastructure. Unlike traditional research models, PICI goes beyond discovery by actively advancing promising innovations through clinical testing, company formation and incubation, and commercialization. PICI has supported more than 1,000 investigators across its network and has a portfolio that includes 17 biotech ventures with over $4B raised in capital. PICI is uniquely positioned to close the gap between scientific discovery and patient access. By integrating scientific excellence with entrepreneurial execution, PICI is reimagining how cures are made, and accelerating their path to the people who need them most. | Learn more about PICI: www.parkerici.org

Media Contact: info@parkerici.org

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SOURCE Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy